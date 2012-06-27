Mike Miller Has His Own Drink Called ‘Let It Fly Energy Shot’

Remember how Mike Miller came out of nowhere to hit seven threes in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, helping the Miami Heat finish off the Oklahoma City Thunder? Remember how Miller was literally dragging himself up and down the court all playoffs (and most of the regular season as well) due to back pain and other injuries? If you forgot, here is video evidence.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

So how was Miller able to ignore his injuries and shoot lights out? ABC’s Doris Burke was also curious about this and during Miller’s halftime interview she asked him:

Miller was being bashful during the interview because it looks like he was hiding his secret weapon from everyone: Let It Fly Energy Shot.

According to AA Web and Marketing:

“With this new beverage, Miller hopes to revolutionize the concept of energy drinks, and several big name athletes and Hollywood stars have signed on to promote the brand as well.

…

The list of well-known personalities associated with Let It Fly include a virtual ‘who’s who’ of the sports and entertainment world. They include:

– Miami Heat player Chris Bosh

– Miami Heat player Udonis Haslem

– Miami Heat player James Jones

– Miami Heat player Shane Battier

– UFC fighter Chris Weidman

– UFC fighter Gray Maynard

– UFC fighter Ryan Bader

– UFC fighter Martin Kampmann

– UFC fighter Aaron Simpson

– UFC fighter CB Dollaway

– Bellator Lightweight Champion Michael Chandler

– Minnesota Vikings player Chad Greenway”

The website for Let it Fly is still in the introductory phases but they have designed a teaser commercial:

For more info about Let It Fly, check out their Facebook page.

What do you think?

Follow Ananth on Twitter at @Ananth_Pandian.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.