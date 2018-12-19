Getty Image

The summer of 2019 promises to be a free agent bonanza like the league hasn’t seen since 2016, when the cap spike gave every team in the league the freedom to award contracts like they were going out of style.

With many of those deals finally coming off the books, the deck is clear for a new class of free agents to cash in, led by the max-level stars like Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, and Kyrie Irving. Firmly in that second-tier of free agents who are not quite superstars but will still demand a maximum salary include Klay Thompson, Kemba Walker, and Khris Middleton.

Middleton is among the most intriguing free agent options as a wing in a league that can’t get enough of them. Once an afterthought in a trade that sent Brandon Knight to Milwaukee in exchange for Brandon Jennings, Middleton has emerged as the second banana to Giannis Antetokounmpo as the Bucks try to win the East. Middleton is almost the fully-realized vision of a 3-and-D player. He takes 49 percent of his shots from beyond the arc, per Cleaning the Glass, and converts on 39 percent of them. At 6’8, he also presents the length to guard secondary perimeter threats, or even primary ones should Giannis need a breather.