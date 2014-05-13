Milwaukee Bucks Send Ping-Pong Ball Packages To Fans

The Milwaukee Bucks came into this season with hopes of competing for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. But things went south in a hurry, and the team finished with the worst record in the league at 15-67. As favorites for the number one overall pick at the upcoming draft lottery, the Bucks have sent out 10,000 ping-pong ball packages to their fans.



Aside from Giannis Antetokounmpo and Larry Sanders, there aren’t a lot of potential franchise building blocks on the current Bucks roster. So, with a 25 percent chance at the first pick, and knowing that they can’t fall lower than the fourth pick, Milwaukee will likely go with the best player available, as they remain thin on blue-chip talent.

The Bucks have made the playoffs just three times since 2006 and last won a playoff series in 2001, when they made it to the Eastern Conference Finals. With new owners in place for this upcoming season that comes with a guarantee that the team will be staying in Milwaukee. Getting this pick right will be key to getting the Bucks back on track in the East, where teams can quickly go from the lottery to competing for a playoff spot.

Of course, the draft can often be a crapshoot, just ask the Bucks. Their most recent top-10 picks include: T.J. Ford, Andrew Bogut, Yi Jianlian, Joe Alexander and Brandon Jennings. A lot is riding on this year’s draft. The ping pong balls is a way for the new owners to remind fans things will hopefully improve.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Who do you think the Bucks should take in the draft?

Follow steven lebron on Twitter at @steven_lebron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.