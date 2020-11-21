The Milwaukee Bucks entered this offseason with one goal: Build a team that is able to compete for a championship and convince Giannis Antetokounmpo to stick around long-term. The team took a step in that direction when it traded for Jrue Holiday of the New Orleans Pelicans, and on Saturday morning, the team acquired a pair of players that should play a role in bolstering their rotation.

The first move, reported by Shams Charania, is the free agent signing of Bobby Portis, formerly of the New York Knicks. While the financials of the deal are unclear, Charania reports that Portis will head to Milwaukee on a two-year deal that features a player option for 2021-22.

Bobby Portis is joining Milwaukee on a two-year deal, with a player option in the second season, sources said. Bucks receive a major frontcourt addition, and Portis has opportunity to play key role on a title contender. https://t.co/fr5SKO501u — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 21, 2020

Charania and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN both reported the second deal. Now-former Orlando guard DJ Augustin will join the Bucks on a three-year deal that will pay him $21 million.

Free agent guard DJ Augustin has agreed to a three-year, $21M deal with Milwaukee, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 21, 2020

Free agent guard DJ Augustin has agreed to a three-year, $21M deal with Milwaukee, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 21, 2020

Neither of these signings will single-handedly make Milwaukee the title favorite, but both players should fill roles on the Bucks’ roster. Portis gives the team a solid frontcourt option off the bench, while Augustin is a very capable floor general who should slide into the hole left by George Hill’s departure in the Holiday trade nicely. Portis averaged 10.1 points and 5.1 rebounds in a largely reserve role for the Knicks last season, while Augustin wrapped up his four-year stint in Orlando by averaging 10.5 points and 4.6 assists a night.