Getty Image
DimeMag

The Bucks Bolstered Their Rotation By Signing Bobby Portis And DJ Augustin

TwitterAssociate Editor

The Milwaukee Bucks entered this offseason with one goal: Build a team that is able to compete for a championship and convince Giannis Antetokounmpo to stick around long-term. The team took a step in that direction when it traded for Jrue Holiday of the New Orleans Pelicans, and on Saturday morning, the team acquired a pair of players that should play a role in bolstering their rotation.

The first move, reported by Shams Charania, is the free agent signing of Bobby Portis, formerly of the New York Knicks. While the financials of the deal are unclear, Charania reports that Portis will head to Milwaukee on a two-year deal that features a player option for 2021-22.

Charania and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN both reported the second deal. Now-former Orlando guard DJ Augustin will join the Bucks on a three-year deal that will pay him $21 million.

Neither of these signings will single-handedly make Milwaukee the title favorite, but both players should fill roles on the Bucks’ roster. Portis gives the team a solid frontcourt option off the bench, while Augustin is a very capable floor general who should slide into the hole left by George Hill’s departure in the Holiday trade nicely. Portis averaged 10.1 points and 5.1 rebounds in a largely reserve role for the Knicks last season, while Augustin wrapped up his four-year stint in Orlando by averaging 10.5 points and 4.6 assists a night.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
×