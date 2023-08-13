The Timberwolves Unveiled New Lake Inspired Uniforms For 2023-24

Ever since Nike took over the NBA’s jersey manufacturing, teams have been able to unveil new uniform sets for each season, with ever-changing City and Statement edition uniforms going alongside their typical home and away models.

Not every uniform addition has been a hit, but they have allowed teams to get creative and try some new things. Most of them try to pay tribute to something their city or state is known for, offering a little extra local flair to their jersey sets. With the 2023-24 season steadily approaching, we’re starting to get jersey unveilings for this upcoming season, with the Minnesota Timberwolves holding an event on Sunday to show off their new City Edition uniforms befitting of the Land of 10,000 Lakes.

WE RUN DEEP. An ode to summer lake life in Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/X1m162GPQc — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) August 13, 2023

The trim features “Land of 10,000 Lakes” and they gradient from light blue to dark blue at the top is interesting. We’ll have to see if the Wolves also add a lake-themed court to go with those jerseys as some teams do, as the matching court often plays a role in whether a uniform set looks right when in play or not. As always, the most important thing is that fans in Minnesota dig the lake theme, not those of us on the outside nationally, and we’ll see if these become a hit in Minneapolis this coming year.