Minnesota Timberwolves Are Trying To Push Andrew Wiggins To Greatness

For a number one pick of the most ballyhooed NBA draft in over a decade, Andrew Wiggins faced an outsized amount of scrutiny leading up to it. Even louder than questions that his relatively raw package of his skills would never catch up this supreme athleticism, though, was a critique that Wiggins didn’t have the necessary alpha dog mentality befitting a franchise cornerstone. Now entrenched as such with the Minnesota Timberwolves after a hectic few months later, Wiggins’ team is doing everything it can to make sure that concern doesn’t come to fruition.
In an excellent story by NBA.com’s David Aldridge profiling the Minnesota’s approach to nurturing their young star, ‘Wolves sources say they’re pushing Wiggins to make sure he reaches his sky-high potential.
The vets have pushed Wiggins in practice to see if he’ll respond. In one of the Wolves’ first scrimmages, one of the wings was being physical with Wiggins as he guarded him, to see what Wiggins would do. It happened once. A second time. The third time, Wiggins started to hold his ground, showing the lockdown ability on defense that Minnesota hopes will become a regular part of his NBA game when he gets stronger.
“You saw with this kid, sometimes something has to trigger in him for him to come back at you,” a team source said. “What we’ve been trying to get him to do is be that way from the beginning.”
That’s a sound strategy, and one of which Wiggins understands the value. When it became apparent that he would eventually be traded to Minny by the Cleveland Cavaliers, the 19 year-old told college coach Bill Self he wanted to play for a team that “forced him to be something” as opposed to letting him grow in the background. Clearly, the ‘Wolves are exercising that approach.
And though Wiggins hasn’t dominated the ball or taken over offensively like many expect of first overall picks through Minnesota’s two preseason games, he’s played extremely well on both ends nonetheless. Wiggins is averaging 14.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, two assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.5 blocks while shooting 43 percent from the field and making all three of his tries from beyond the arc in exhibition play thus far, clearly emerging as the Timberwolves’ most impactful perimeter defender in the process.
It’s that consistent engagement on the defensive end that proves Minny’s tough-love strategy is already paying off. There’s two ends to the floor in basketball, after all, and Wiggins’ ferocity as an on-ball defender and weak-side intimidator bely his reputation as a player that tends to coast through games on occasion. His performance on the other end lends some credence to that notion, but only on the surface – the ‘Wolves maintain they’re glad Wiggins isn’t forcing the issue offensively, instead taking open shots and attacking in spots where he feels most comfortable.
As his understanding and general offensive game continue to progress, his defensive effort so far with Minny suggests he’ll take a similar approach to that side of the ball. Until then, Wiggins will just continue getting better, with continuous, pointed pushes from his team as the means behind that improvement.
Will Wiggins win Rookie of the Year?
He looks comfortable for a rook
I love hearing this! When you think about it…The one right thing the Wolves have done right since drafting Love is bringing Flip Saunders back, but even more than that is having Sam Mitchell there as well…
This “testing” of his toughness has Sam Mitchell all over it…Remember he was a mentor to KG…when KG was getting pushed around year one and then flipped that switch to being a bit more consistent in his aggression it was night and day…When we see the brooding KG now it all started as a wide eyed rookie finding his footing and getting bullied a bit at times with his slight frame…then he started barking at cats…ramming on vets…screaming on opponents and everyone knew…this “Kid” was special…
These are the stories I love reading…push Wiggins and develop him properly and it will bare fruit…don’t ride him like a child and try to “break” him, but test him and give him feedback…If he is competitor it will show…if he isn’t he will not be much anyway, so you prop him up and trade him first chance you get…you don’t do him like Kwame Brown, JR Smith, Darko, Gerald Green and countless other young guys that come into the league with raw talent and then we see them go the opposite direction…all because of their coaching environment is poisonous to their personal needs.
People may “side eye” Kwame and Darko, but remember these were two guys with all the size you would want, very athletic and mobile…In Darko’s case he had shooting touch, could handle the ball a little for his size, was a decent passer, post player, and had stomach for the physicality of the game….just needed to adjust to the speed mentally…that’s coaching. Larry Brown broke so many young careers as he fixed so many broken programs…
I love to see development and to know basketball people are at the helm of making basketball decisions…