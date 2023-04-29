How Mitchell Robinson Destroyed The Cavaliers On The Offensive Glass

For the first time in a decade, the New York Knicks have advanced to the second round of the playoffs thanks to a drubbing of the favored Cleveland Cavaliers. The result itself should not come as a substantial surprise, as the Knicks were 20-10 since the start of February and maintained the best point differential in the league since the trade deadline.

And yet, the way they took it to the Cavs was staggering, especially because Julius Randle was hobbled much of the series with an ankle injury. Rather than veering into a new direction to try and compensate for Randle being off his game, the Knicks did what they usually do, only better.

New York owned the offensive boards in the regular season, finishing second in the Association in offensive rebound rate by corralling 28.3 percent of their own. That number ratcheted up to 34.9 percent against the Cavaliers, a mark so ridiculously high that we’ve only seen one team (the 2002-03 Golden State Warriors) surpass it over the course of a season since the turn of the century, per Basketball Reference.

Mitchell Robinson dominated the offensive glass all year. His offensive rebounding percentage of 18.4 percent was a career-best mark, led the league, and will go down as the 11th highest single-season mark in NBA/ABA history. In keeping up with the team-wide trend, Robinson grabbed 23.1 percent of all possible offensive rebounds while he was on the court against the Cavs.

(To put into perspective how authoritative he was on the glass, Dennis Rodman, considered the greatest rebounder the modern NBA has seen, set the single-season record with a 20.83 percent mark during the 1994-95 season.)

Robinson’s presence extended past his own dominance, opening the doors for others to crash the glass due to the amount of attention Cleveland needed to pay to him under the rim. Per Cleaning the Glass, New York rebounded 40.9 percent of its own misses with Robinson on the floor. That’s right: two out of every five misses over the course of the entire series by a Knicks ended up in the hands of another Knicks player when Robinson was out there, which is absurd.

The Knicks were phenomenal defensively in the series, but it’s worth noting that Cleveland defended New York fairly well, too. New York’s 111.1 offensive rating in the series would have ranked in the 28th in the NBA this season, sandwiched between the Rockets and Pistons. The second-chance points were by and large the primary differentiator in the Knicks’ runs throughout the series — they outscored the Cavs, 91-55, in second-chance points across all five games.

This series is arguably Robinson’s shining moment as a pro, one in which he was the most impactful player on the court for large stretches. He drastically outperformed one of the best frontcourts in basketball, as he reeled in 29 offensive rebounds compared to the combined 30 from Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. Making this even more impressive is that, like Mobley, this was Robinson’s first time in the postseason, as he missed the 2020-21 first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks with a foot fracture.