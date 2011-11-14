Monday Madness: College Basketball’s Weekend In Review

Hidden between the lines of the most depressing sports stories of the week â€“ Penn State’s cover-up scandal putting a dark cloud over college football, and the NBA lockout threatening to put pro basketball on indefinite hiatus â€“ are two words that should cheer up anybody who frequents this site: “college” and “basketball.”

The first full weekend of college hoops 2011-12 has been played, and it was indeed full: 24 of the Associated Press Top 25 teams were in action, just about every player you’ll see on next year’s mock draft boards graced the court, and the sidelines were populated with enough top-flight coaches to fill a Barnes & Noble with motivational books.

It was like college basketball’s Black Friday â€“ with a Black Saturday and Black Sunday thrown in just because. Who were the stars and stooges of the show? Let’s get to it: