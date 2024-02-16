There is nothing quite like the Celebrity Game at NBA All-Star Weekend, where some of the most popular fans of the league from the world of entertainment get a chance to showcase their talents (or lack thereof) on the same court as the best basketball players in the world.

From a broadcasting perspective, it is also a very different experience than calling a regular game. In-game interviews and sideline shenanigans are going on at the same time — you have to keep an eye on all of them alongside the things actually happening on the court. For the second year in a row, Monica McNutt will join Ryan Rocco, Richard Jefferson, and Cassidy Hubbarth on the ESPN call of the Celebrity Game on Friday night (7:00 p.m. ET), and she’s extremely excited to see what this year’s edition has in store after an incredibly chaotic 2022 game.

“I had so much fun last year,” McNutt told Dime over the phone this week. “Like, I don’t even remember anything that made sense besides Janelle Monae playing defense on offense and Dwyane Wade trying to communicate that to her. Ben Affleck and Chris Rock coming over to the booth, Shaq sitting next to us, myself and Jonesy laughing till we could not laugh anymore, and Richard Jefferson ripping off his shirt to go officiate and the button hitting me in my chest. So, yeah, all those things are why I’m back.”

The point of the Celebrity Game is to have fun, and McNutt enjoys the opportunity to open up and let loose a bit more on a broadcast alongside Jones. Part of the beauty of sports in general is knowing anything can happen in a game, but with the various personalities on hand in the Celebrity Game, that gets taken to extremes beyond the game play itself. For a broadcast, that means being nimble and embracing the chaos.

“It really is a spectacle and it is unique and it is fun. And for me personally, that’s the kind of stuff that I love to be a part of,” McNutt said. “And so I think the no rules kind of format — of course relying on our professional expertise as TV people to stay within that train track, so to speak — but it is just such a celebration of not just the NBA, but of people that have been able to accomplish some things that have deemed for them to get some recognition in something which is not their specialty. So, it’s a cool experience for them and it’s a fun experience for us.”

The All-Star break also provides an opportunity to take stock of the season so far, and for McNutt, that means looking back at a year where she’s continued to push herself professionally. She’s continued to add calling games as an analyst for ESPN this year, along with doing radio for Knicks games on MSG Networks. It’s quite the stage to learn a new craft, and she opened up a bit about her journey thus far as an NBA analyst.

“Honestly, Robby, there’s a lot of pressure that comes with it. And I will be frank, I’ve called four games to date this season, there have been some where I felt like I nailed it better than others,” McNutt said. “I think for me, the vulnerability of a live learning lab with tens of thousands — or millions — of viewers has been something that has kind of weighed on me a little bit, if I’m honest. Now, I obviously come from an athletic background, so I’m excited about the feedback and the support and the opportunities to get better.

“But I’m still very much learning and growing,” she continued. “And I hope that if I’m fortunate enough to do this three, five, 10 years or whatever life seems to allow, that each year I will continue to get better. And so I do the job with that in mind, doing my best to give myself grace. I’m thankful for the network that I have in terms of folks that support but I think doing something new — and if you’d like to get real time nasty feedback, just being able to open up an app — is an exercise in mental health. And the best way to go about it in order to improve the craft that I love and respect so much is to stay focused on doing that, because there is so much noise out there.”