Monster’s Ball

Russell Westbrook better be ready tonight. This is it. This is his moment. In Game 2, he was benched, for differing reasons. Some sources said it was because he screwed up a play at the end of the third quarter. Others maintained it was only because Eric Maynor, James Harden and the rest of the bench was playing so well. But in Game 3 with the series tied at one, this is big. The winner takes control. The loses faces their mortality. OKC is used to this. They were down 2-1 in the second round and came back to win against the Grizzlies. But Dallas, they’ve been playing from in front for their entire playoff run. If they lose, what happens? Can Dirk make the difference? … Westbrook has been good, but how about the other All-Stars in these playoffs? There are six stars left and every one has been huge. KD was the difference-maker in Game 5 against Denver and Game 7 against Memphis. LeBron ended Boston’s season, and then stole homecourt from the Bulls in Game 2. D-Wade has been the leader for Miami all year. And Dirk has just been ridiculous, almost never missing a shot. Who’s going to step up? Who will falter? As we wrote on DimeMag.com yesterday afternoon, the ratings go back and forth nearly every day because there are so many great performances. Let’s hope this weekend doesn’t disappoint … On a Friday without a game to look forward to, we had a big debate on the site yesterday: who’s better- Derrick Rose or Chris Paul? The consensus seemed to be that while Rose is the better scorer, Paul is the better point guard. But what makes a point guard? Does a lead guard have to be like CP? What happens if he’s just a natural scorer like Rose? We don’t necessarily agree that every player needs to be stuck in a box. If the dude can play and score, and that’s his strength, then let him go. Maybe Paul is the better “natural” point guard, but that doesn’t always make him the better pick. Just saying … Honestly, we didn’t think Blake Griffin had it in him. He’s a fabulous player, and a great kid. But a comedian? A guy who can carry a commercial? No way, we thought. No way. But he’s done it … We mentioned earlier this week that the Knicks might be after Ramon Sessions this summer. Turns out it probably won’t happen. ESPN’s Chris Sheridan is reporting that Sessions’ contract runs until 2012-13, and that’s too long for the Knicks. They need the cap space to pursue other free agents … The Warriors hired Jerry West yesterday. How long until they are contending? It doesn’t matter how old he is or what kind of role he has, the dude is a genius … We would give y’all more of an update right now on who’s moving and grooving in the draft, but lets face it: This year’s draft sucks … Remember when Bruce Pearl was on his way to being the next big thing in college basketball? Well then he got caught cheating and lost his way. Now, no one wants him, no one except the Maine Red Claws of the NBA Developmental League. While we love the Red Claws and the NBDL as much as anyone, it’s a long fall for Mr. Pearl. We can remember him dressing up for ESPN. But now, Pearl might be looking at his only avenue back into the game that at one point couldn’t get enough of him. Even if the Red Claws hire him, we probably won’t be seeing a whole lot of Pearl anytime soon … Are you a sneakerhead? A big Mars Blackmon fan? Those were some classic commercials. But any time you can add a Playmate, it’s always a good thing. Sorry Mars, but someone took your place … We’re out like Mars.
did any! else hear jalen rose call paul pierce a superstar and dderon williams/carmelo mere all-stars. i mean, arent those players darn good at what they do at their position compared to other pkayers around the leAGUE?? sheesh, does green really have that much of an effect on you?
This draft sucks – I appreciate the honest, but wasn’t reke, Steph and fearthebeards draft meant to suck too? Can never really tell but it doesn’t seem promising.
Come on thunder protect the Thunderdome. Dirk is no Mel.
How long until the Lakers’ starting point guard is Steph Curry? Jerry West is known for hooking up his Lakers.
@3
give the gdubs bynum and that’ll happen tomorrow
Jerry West apparently turns tap water into wine in his spare time.
U wont know if the draft is weak until they start hoopin.Ill take Rose over Paul fuck that “natural” shit.They say Nicki Minaj ass aint natural but id bust it open.And Jerry West probaly send 3 1rst round picks and Ellis to the Lakers for Matt Barnes then retire again.
When you’re The Logo you can pretty much do what you want
docs post is amazing
Far be it for me to fact check your column, but Im pretty sure you ment to say LeBron ended Boston’s season, and then stole homecourt from the Bulls in Game *2*. Game 1 went the other way and had Wade’s own children disrespecting him. Speaking of which, I was thinking if Wade needs to talk to someone about dealing with problem kids he can always ring up Delonte and ask him what he does when Lebron gets out of line.
@doc
hahahahaha
If you have a stud scorer on your team, take CP, if not, take Rose. If you’re starting a team, pick either one and pick up scorers for CP or spot up shooters and rebounders for Rose. Done and done, your team is good either way.
There might be a couple of guys in this draft, but you won’t be able to tell for a couple of years.
@Josh – Any team with Tyreke Evans on it is going to be mediocre at best. He’s got the ability, but would rather score 40 and lose than 18 and win.
LMAO @ doc she may have bought it but its hers now thats all that matters!
@ Big Island I think thats the Sidney Deane Syndrome: He’d rather look good and lose than look bad and win lol
Haha
Doc, good to see you back. Where u ballin these days?