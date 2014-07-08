Most Disappointing Performers From Day 3 Of Orlando Summer League

While we already gave you the best performers from Day 2 and Day 3 of the Orlando Summer League, not every player and team can compete exceptionally well during every game. They miss shots, make errant passes and sometimes just struggle.

Continuing our Summer League coverage, below are the three most disappointing performances from the third day at the Amway Center:

*** *** ***

3. Nick Johnson

Maybe he was still thinking about his monster dunk from the weekend? Whatever the reason, Johnson struggled in the Houston Rockets’ loss to the Orlando Magic on Monday. Although he scored 13 points, he shot just 3-of-12 from the field and turned the ball over twice in 29 minutes. The 21 year-old also committed seven personal fouls, which, in the Summer League’s no-foul-out rule, means each foul committed after the sixth turns into two free throws for the opposing team.

2. Ron Anderson

Nobody ever wants to drop the goose egg, but that’s exactly what happened to Anderson in Monday’s final game. The Thunder forward missed the one shot he took, while committing two turnovers and six personal fouls in Oklahoma City’s victory over the Brooklyn Nets. He did, however, contribute five rebounds and three assists in his 18 minutes on the floor.

1. Boston Celtics

It seemed like last season all over again. The Celtics could not buy a bucket after starting off strong in the first quarter. Boston was outscored 65-27 in the second and third quarters combined and fell to the Indiana Pacers 96-77. Prized lottery pick Marcus Smart finished with 11 points, shooting a forgettable 3-of-15 from the field. As a team, they shot just 34.3 percent while allowing the Pacers to drain 48.4 percent of their shot attempts. Ouch.

