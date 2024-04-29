Myles Turner Threw Down A Crazy Poster Dunk On Brook Lopez In Game 4

The Indiana Pacers struggled to create separation against the Milwaukee Bucks in the first half of Game 4 despite the Bucks being without Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo due to injuries and Bobby Portis after he got ejected seven minutes into the game.

However, the third quarter saw them stretch out their lead as they turned up the pace and lit up the shorthanded Bucks, to push their lead from three to 13. As was the case in Game 3, Myles Turner played a big role in the Pacers third quarter run, as he hit some big shots, forced some big stops, and created the highlight of the night when he threw down an insane dunk on Brook Lopez.

MYLES TURNER WITH AUTHORITY 😤 pic.twitter.com/3v0S0SCWdt — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 29, 2024

It was a Blake Griffin-style throwdown, as Turner took off over Lopez and simply threw the ball through the rim despite having his momentum stopped by the Bucks big man. The dunk sent the Indiana crowd into a frenzy, with Turner hitting a three on the next possession to force a Milwaukee timeout as the building erupted. The Bucks would stem the tide a bit to end the third quarter, but they struggled to keep up with the Pacers tempo and Turner’s facial on Lopez was a shining example of the Pacers running the floor and creating problems for Milwaukee.