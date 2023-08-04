Myles Turner is a very good professional basketball, something that he has proven over the course of his career as a member of the Indiana Pacers. Turner, who signed a contract extension back in January that will keep him with the team through 2025, is one of the reasons why there is excitement over the Pacers potentially making some noise in the Eastern Conference sooner rather than later.

One could assume, based off of all this information, that Turner would be able to dominate a basketball game involving a bunch of children. Having said that, it’s impossible to know this for sure until Turner actually proved it, and fortunately for everyone, his basketball camp gave him the chance to do just that. Turner posted a video to his TikTok account of a game at his camp in Dallas where one team held a 42-7 lead. With the losing team needing a boost, Turner hopped in and things went about how you would expect, particularly because the rim was lower than the standard 10 feet.

Class Of 2033 #1 Overall Pick☝🏾😅 pic.twitter.com/jlieps2BCB — Myles Turner (@Original_Turner) August 4, 2023

This is an extension of one of the most entertaining bits of NBA offseason content, which is when players hold camps, stand near the rim, and dare children to try and score on them while they swat the ball away like it’s a gnat. It is also very easy to compare this to the basketball game on Parks and Recreation between the high schools from Eagleton and Pawnee where Chris Bosh was a ringer for Eagleton. Despite that, we are unable to confirm or deny if Turner dunked on any of the children, pointed at them, and let them know that he is also better than they are at French horn.