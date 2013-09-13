Myles Turner Looks Like The Next LaMarcus Aldridge

09.13.13 5 years ago

Myles Turner from Trinity High School is a 6-11 big man who has all of the skills of a perimeter player. The center from the Class of 2014 reminds us a little of LaMarcus Aldridge: similar game, similar build and both are, ironically, from Texas. The No. 10 recruit in the ESPN 100, Turner reportedly just received an offer from Kentucky. Is he worth the hype? Check him out below.

What do you think?

