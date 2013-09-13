Myles Turner Looks Like The Next LaMarcus Aldridge

Myles Turner from Trinity High School is a 6-11 big man who has all of the skills of a perimeter player. The center from the Class of 2014 reminds us a little of LaMarcus Aldridge: similar game, similar build and both are, ironically, from Texas. The No. 10 recruit in the ESPN 100, Turner reportedly just received an offer from Kentucky. Is he worth the hype? Check him out below.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.