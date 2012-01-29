Nate Robinson Breaks Reggie Jackson’s Knees & Ankles

This happened Friday night, but it’s all we’ve been able to talk about over e-mail since then…
What do you think?
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
man! why isn’t this guy a better player? Has all the physical tools to be a borderline all-star!
I bet he was praying for his shot to go in. But pretty sweet move nonetheless.
dude slide like 5 feet lol
embarrassing
just realized…is this the first time ever a guy applauded the man who shook him? look at the 6 sec mark!
But Nate will never get it together to actually be more than a bench player, douglalr got it right
@douglar — I think that was one of those “dammit!” claps you do when you’re pissed at yourself.
man! why isn’t this guy a better player? Has all the physical tools to be a borderline all-star!
I bet he was praying for his shot to go in. But pretty sweet move nonetheless.
dude slide like 5 feet lol
embarrassing
just realized…is this the first time ever a guy applauded the man who shook him? look at the 6 sec mark!
But Nate will never get it together to actually be more than a bench player, douglalr got it right
@douglar — I think that was one of those “dammit!” claps you do when you’re pissed at yourself.