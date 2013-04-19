Nate Robinson’s State of Nate – Season 2, Episode 5: Deion Sanders

When Nate Robinson and filmmaker T.J. Regan told us that State Of Nate was going to let us in on Robinson’s life, they meant it. In this season two episode, Robinson talks about his love of Deion Sanders while everyone follows him on a flight back to Seattle. There, the Robinson family crue takes in some Pop Warner football and then roll to the crib to nearly pull an all-night card session.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Will the Bulls win in the first round?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.