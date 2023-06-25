Naz Reid And The Timberwolves Agreed To A 3-Year, $42 Million Contract

One of the more interesting free agents on the market this summer is returning to his old team. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid agreed to a contract extension with the team that could keep him around for the next three seasons. Wojnarowski reports that Reid received a three-year deal with the team that will pay him $42 million, although it has a player option that could let him hit the open market after two seasons.

Reid was viewed as a player who could have been in line for a substantial deal with a team that would allow him to start, as he has been a reliable player in a bench role over the years for the Timberwolves. Instead, Reid is going to stick around, and should provide some incredibly important frontcourt depth with the ability to serve as a spot starter if Rudy Gobert misses any time.

A former undrafted free agent out of LSU who has spent his entire NBA career with the franchise, Reid put up career-best numbers almost across the board last year. Reid averaged 11.5 points and 4.9 rebounds in 18.4 minutes per game while connecting on 34.6 percent of his attempts from behind the three-point line. He appeared in 68 games for Minnesota, with 11 of them coming as a member of the starting lineup.