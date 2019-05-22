Getty Image

The NBA continued its roll-out of its end-of-season awards on Wednesday with the 2018-19 All-Defense teams.

The 2018-19 NBA All-Defensive teams pic.twitter.com/RXaDU2Oijv — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) May 22, 2019

As expected, the three finalists for Defensive Player of the Year — Rudy Gobert, Paul George, and Giannis Antetokounmpo — were near-unanimous selections for the first team, avoiding awkward scenarios like 2012 and 2013 when Tyson Chandler and Marc Gasol won DPOY but were second-team selections. The rest of the first team included guards Marcus Smart and Eric Bledsoe.

Bledsoe narrowly edged out Jrue Holiday, who led vote-getters for the second team. He was joined by Joel Embiid, Draymond Green, Kawhi Leonard, and Klay Thompson, the latter of whom earned his first-ever All-Defense selection. Smart and Bledsoe are also both first-time honorees.