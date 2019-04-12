The Hawks And Celtics NBA 2K League Teams Got Into A Postgame Fight

04.11.19 30 mins ago

Twitter/@BleacherReport

It’s almost playoff time in the NBA, which means the intensity around the league is about to ramp up with the stakes even higher on a nightly basis.

However, for the NBA 2K League, the season is just beginning, but in the world’s foremost basketball video game league, the intensity is always high. The Celtics and Hawks 2K League teams met this week in their opening game of the season, a game in which the Hawks won 68-58. That’s not the story of the game, however.

No, the most interesting thing to come out of the Hawks win was a kerfuffle in the postgame handshake line that saw a player from the Celtics shove one of the Hawks players and then some from both teams squared up as officials (?) stepped in, which is something none of them probably expected to do.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA 2k#Atlanta Hawks#Boston Celtics
TAGSATLANTA HAWKSBOSTON CELTICSNBA 2KNBA 2K League
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.09.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.08.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.08.19 3 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.05.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.02.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.02.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP