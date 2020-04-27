The NBA 2K League Will Start Its Season Remotely On May 5

The NBA 2K League, like every other sports entity, has been preparing for the upcoming season with uncertainty about exactly how it will look. However, unlike the NBA, WNBA, NHL, and MLB, being an eSports league affords them an opportunity to craft a plan for starting on time with their players all participating from home.

On Monday, the 2K League announced they would indeed be starting their season on May 5, with six weeks of planned remote gameplay with players from all teams, as well as announcers, all working from home. All 23 teams will participate in the remote season, with games being broadcast on the league’s YouTube and Twitch channels.

“We are thrilled to officially tip off the 2020 NBA 2K League season remotely and hope the excitement of NBA 2K League competition provides both new and returning fans with a fun way to stay connected and engage with our league during these unprecedented times,” said NBA 2K League Managing Director Brendan Donohue. “Our players have been quarantining with their teammates as they prepare for the season and will now have the opportunity to compete against one another and show they are the best players in the world.”

The remote season schedule will take place as follows, with four matchups happening each Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, starting at 7 p.m. ET.

May 5 – 8 Regular Season – Week 1

May 12 – 15 Regular Season – Week 2

May 19 – 22 Regular Season – Week 3

May 26 – 29 Regular Season – Week 4

June 2 – 5 Regular Season – Week 5

June 9 – 12 Regular Season – Week 6

Each team will play eight matches over the six week remote period, with matches played in a best-of-three format and each series win counts as a regular season win and each series loss will count as a regular season loss.