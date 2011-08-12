NBA 2K12 Soundtrack Unveiled

The NBA 2K series has always laced its fans with extensive, and quality, soundtracks and are always pushing the envelope. From back in the day when the game used to kick off with a dope beat and a mix of real game footage, the crew behind it all has continued to create new music content specifically for the game, as well as taking some of the genre’s biggest hits.

NBA 2K12 recently released the official soundtrack for the game, which drops October 4, and as we mentioned in Smack, includes artists such as Eminem & Royce Da 5’9″, Travis Barker, Busta Rhymes, Lil Jon, Twista, Cee-Lo & Q-Tip.

Here’s a complete track list:

1. Eminem & Royce Da 5’9″ â€“ “Fast Lane”

2. Travis Barker featuring Yelawolf, Twista, Busta Rhymes and Lil Jon – “Let’s Go”

3. CyHi Da Prynce â€“ “Sideways (2K Remix)”

4. Kurtis Blow – “Basketball”

5. Friendly Fires – “Skeleton Boy”

6. Machine Drum – “Let It (edIT Remix)”

7. Aceyalone featuring Cee-Lo – “Workin’ Man’s Blues”

8. Freddie Gibbs – “Look Easy (2K Original)”

9. Chiddy Bang featuring Q-Tip – “Here We Go”

10. Zion I featuring Rebelution – “Many Stylez”

11. Duck Down All-Stars 2 – “Shout The Winners Out (2K Original)”

12. Middle Class Rut – “New Low”

13. Bassnectar – “Cozza Frenzy”

14. Ancient Astronauts – “Still a Soldier”

15. Alex K. and D.J.I.G. – “Now’s My Time (2K Original)”

16. See-I – “Haterz”

17. James Pants – “We’re Through”

18. Shinobi Ninja – “Rock Hood”

19. DELS – “Shapeshift”

20. Hudson Mohawke – “Thunder Bay (instrumental)”

21. Mr. Chop – “Intermezzo 2 (instrumental)”

22. Kid Mac featuring Mat McHugh – “Hear You Calling”

23. Thunderball – “Make Your Move”

24. The Freeze Tag – “The Shuffle (instrumental)”

25. The Death Set – “It’s Another Day”

26. Project Lionheart – “They Come Back”

27. Jamaica – “By The Numbers”

28. XV â€“ “Awesome”

The funny thing every year is that I always seem to hear the same songs (or at least it feels that way), and those particular tracks become the game’s anthems. This year, I’m guessing Kurtis Blow’s “Basketball” and CyHi Da Prince’s “Sideways (2k Remix)” will fill that void for me. But who knows? I know some people who create their own mixes and playlists and game music, and then hardly ever even listen to the music already in the game. Luckily for us, 2K always brings the heat.

What do you think?

