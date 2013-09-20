NBA 2K14 Releases Update With New In-Game Shoes & Top Brands

The big release date for NBA 2K14 is happening in less than two weeks, and we’ve already covered how the game is set to be the biggest upgrade yet in the 2K series with superior control of player movements and more realistic gameplay. But now they’re releasing new in-game shoes, including all the big brands.

NBA 2K14 will automatically update available brands for Nike, adidas, Jordan, Spalding and Under Armour. That means signature releases for individual stars will all be included. So when Kevin Durant, Chris Paul, Derrick Rose or LeBron James release a new sneaker, NBA 2K14 will feature that pair of kicks in their game. That’s not all, either.

With the game â€” and some of its players â€” going global with their brand, NBA 2K14 shoes also feature international imprints like Peak, ANTA and Li-Ning, so outside-the-box brand associations for Tony Parker, Kevin Garnett, Dwyane Wade and recently Rajon Rondo are also featured.

More than 20 new shoes are available, and every fall and winter season release is present while 2K works to continually add new releases to the game like roster changes. Check out a few below:

For all 28 pairs, check out the NBA 2K14 Facebook page.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.