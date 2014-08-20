NBA 2K15 Uncensored: Durant Says He’s Best At Scoring & Talks Team USA

Kevin Durant was sitting right next to James Harden when Harden said he was the best all-around player in the NBA. Durant had his turn to talk, too, during the NBA 2K Uncensored event, and he explained his decision to leave USA Basketball after training with them in Vegas, his video game peers and why he’s the best scorer in the NBA.

Here’s KD explaining why he’s the best scorer in the game today, while also acknowledging he considers himself an all-around star:

The moderator of the uncensored event, Ernie Johnson, asked KD about his decision to withdraw from the FIBA World Cup in Spain next month, and it was clear the decision was “tough,” as he described it, and he “wanted to be smart for himself, and take a step back and relax to get ready for next season.”

KD also bragged about a 100-4 record in NBA 2K this summer, but admitted his former teammate, Harden, and current co-star, Russell Westbrook, are his two biggest video game challengers.

KD: "I score better than anybody. Depends on what you're looking for to pick a second guy" #2KUncensored @KDTrey5 — NBA 2K 2K15 (@NBA2K) August 19, 2014

