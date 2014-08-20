NBA 2K15 Uncensored: Durant Says He’s Best At Scoring & Talks Team USA

#NBA 2k #James Harden #USA Basketball #Kevin Durant #Video Games
08.20.14 4 years ago

Kevin Durant was sitting right next to James Harden when Harden said he was the best all-around player in the NBA. Durant had his turn to talk, too, during the NBA 2K Uncensored event, and he explained his decision to leave USA Basketball after training with them in Vegas, his video game peers and why he’s the best scorer in the NBA.

Here’s KD explaining why he’s the best scorer in the game today, while also acknowledging he considers himself an all-around star:

The moderator of the uncensored event, Ernie Johnson, asked KD about his decision to withdraw from the FIBA World Cup in Spain next month, and it was clear the decision was “tough,” as he described it, and he “wanted to be smart for himself, and take a step back and relax to get ready for next season.”

KD also bragged about a 100-4 record in NBA 2K this summer, but admitted his former teammate, Harden, and current co-star, Russell Westbrook, are his two biggest video game challengers.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA 2k#James Harden#USA Basketball#Kevin Durant#Video Games
TAGSDimeMagERNIE JOHNSONFIBA World CupJAMES HARDENKEVIN DURANTNBA 2KNBA 2K UncensoredNBA 2K15USA BASKETBALLvideo games

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP