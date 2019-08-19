Idris Elba Stars In NBA 2K20’s LeBron James-Produced MyCareer Mode Trailer

Xbox

We’re getting more and more details about what will be in store for hoops fans when NBA 2K20 drops later this summer, and the latest news is that LeBron James and his production company will play a major role in the MyCareer mode of this year’s annual NBA video game.

SpringHill Entertainment is busy bringing a LeBron-led Space Jam sequel to the silver screen next year, but they were also involved in the video that introduces 2K20’s MyCareer mode. Anthony Davis appears in the video, as do Desus & Mero, which is cool. Kemba Walker and Jayson Tatum also show up as well, as does a digital Mark Cuban taking in the NBA Draft Combine and other events in the leadup to the start of your digital NBA career.

Sheldon Candis directed the video, which stars a number of big NBA and Hollywood stars. Characters in the career mode will be played by some big name actors, as Idris Elba appears to play a coach and Rosario Dawson is featured as well. Thomas Middleditch also makes an appearance, hopefully in some Silicon Valley adjacent role where he can serve as comic relief.