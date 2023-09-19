The Complete ‘NBA 2K24’ Player Ratings For The Atlanta Hawks

We are less than a month away from teams reporting to training camps around the NBA, and the official first sign that the new season is almost upon us is the annual release of the latest installment of the NBA 2K franchise, NBA 2K24.

While fans of the game will be concerned mostly with the gameplay changes and updated game modes, general NBA fans are always interested in seeing how the ratings folks at 2K grade out all of the players and teams in the league. Player ratings always spark debate, particularly among how they rank top stars and regarding players whose impact often isn’t fully felt in the box score — or, vice versa, those who put up big stats but might not always contribute to winning basketball. As far as team ratings, 2K has moved away from dramatic differences between top and bottom teams, as the lowest rated team in this year’s edition is an 86 OVR and they don’t even show team ratings in the game setup screen (you can find them in MySeason mode when picking through teams to start a franchise with).

For the Atlanta Hawks, they come into the 2023-24 season hoping to take a leap forward after another year in the Play-In and another first round exit. Atlanta is mostly running it back with the same roster from a year ago, but hoping to get internal improvement with the first full offseason under the guidance of coach Quin Snyder. Trae Young and Dejounte Murray lead the way for the Hawks on a roster that NBA 2K24 has featuring five players rated 80 or higher.

Atlanta Hawks: 90 OVR, 95 OFF, 84 DEF

Trae Young: 89

Dejounte Murray: 84

Clint Capela: 82

De’Andre Hunter: 80

Onyeka Okongwu: 80

Bogdan Bogdanovic: 79

Saddiq Bey: 78

AJ Griffin: 76

Jalen Johnson: 75

Bruno Fernando: 74

Patty Mills: 73

Kobe Bufkin: 72

Wes Matthews: 72

Garrison Mathews: 70

Trent Forrest: 70

Mouhamed Gueye: 69