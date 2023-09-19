The Complete ‘NBA 2K24’ Player Ratings For The Charlotte Hornets

We are less than a month away from teams reporting to training camps around the NBA, and the official first sign that the new season is almost upon us is the annual release of the latest installment of the NBA 2K franchise, NBA 2K24.

While fans of the game will be concerned mostly with the gameplay changes and updated game modes, general NBA fans are always interested in seeing how the ratings folks at 2K grade out all of the players and teams in the league. Player ratings always spark debate, particularly among how they rank top stars and regarding players whose impact often isn’t fully felt in the box score — or, vice versa, those who put up big stats but might not always contribute to winning basketball. As far as team ratings, 2K has moved away from dramatic differences between top and bottom teams, as the lowest rated team in this year’s edition is an 86 OVR and they don’t even show team ratings in the game setup screen (you can find them in MySeason mode when picking through teams to start a franchise with).

For the Charlotte Hornets, they’re looking to get back on track after a lost season last year with LaMelo Ball injured for most of it with various ankle issues. Their reward was No. 2 overall pick Brandon Miller, who adds some more frontcourt scoring pop, and the Hornets hope a healthy season of Ball along with the addition of Miller and others will bring them back in the East’s Play-In hunt. From a 2K perspective, they are near the bottom of the team ratings at an 88 OVR, as Ball is the only player rated higher than an 80 and they have a number of players in the low 70s.

Charlotte Hornets: 88 OVR, 91 OFF, 86 DEF

LaMelo Ball: 86

Terry Rozier: 80

Miles Bridges: 79

Brandon Miller: 78

Gordon Hayward: 78

PJ Washington: 77

Mark Williams: 77

Nick Richards: 76

Cody Martin: 74

Frank Ntlikina: 72

Nick Smith Jr.: 71

Bryce McGowens: 71

JT Thor: 71

James Bouknight: 71

Kai Jones: 70