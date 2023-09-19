The Complete ‘NBA 2K24’ Player Ratings For The Memphis Grizzlies

We are less than a month away from teams reporting to training camps around the NBA, and the official first sign that the new season is almost upon us is the annual release of the latest installment of the NBA 2K franchise, NBA 2K24.

While fans of the game will be concerned mostly with the gameplay changes and updated game modes, general NBA fans are always interested in seeing how the ratings folks at 2K grade out all of the players and teams in the league. Player ratings always spark debate, particularly among how they rank top stars and regarding players whose impact often isn’t fully felt in the box score — or, vice versa, those who put up big stats but might not always contribute to winning basketball. As far as team ratings, 2K has moved away from dramatic differences between top and bottom teams, as the lowest rated team in this year’s edition is an 86 OVR and they don’t even show team ratings in the game setup screen (you can find them in MySeason mode when picking through teams to start a franchise with).

For the Memphis Grizzlies, they are going to have to navigate the first third of the season without their top-rated star Ja Morant, as he serves his suspension from the NBA for flashing a gun for a second time on a social media video. With Morant out, the acquisition of Marcus Smart becomes even more important for Memphis, as does Desmond Bane and defending DPOY Jaren Jackson Jr., as they’ll look to keep a hold on a playoff spot in the West until they’re at full strength, where they’ve proven to be among the best regular season teams in the league over the past two years. In 2K, the Grizzlies boast a deep roster, going 8-deep with players rated 77 or higher, headlined by Morant at a 92 OVR.

Memphis Grizzlies: 96 OVR, 99 OFF, 93 DEF

Ja Morant: 92

Jaren Jackson Jr.: 86

Desmond Bane: 84

Marcus Smart: 82

Steven Adams: 80

Xavier Tillman Sr.: 77

Brandon Clarke: 77

Luke Kennard: 77

Santi Aldama: 75

Derrick Rose: 75

Josh Christopher: 74

David Roddy: 73

John Konchar: 72

Ziaire Williams: 72

Jake LaRavia: 72

Kenneth Lofton Jr.: 72

Isaiah Todd: 70

Jacob Gilyard: 69

Vince Williams Jr.: 69