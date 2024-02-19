INDIANAPOLIS — After a year of demanding that the NBA All-Star Game get more competitive after a lackluster event in Salt Lake City, Adam Silver stood on the court in Indianapolis clearly appalled at what he’d just witnessed with the East winning a 211-186 “basketball game” in the event’s return to it’s long-time format.

Silver could only muster “You scored the most points, well … congratulations” as he handed Giannis Antetokounmpo the All-Star Game trophy in the least enthusiastic trophy presentation I can ever recall.

"You scored the most points… well… congratulations. Giannis your team, this trophy is yours" 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/fcAK2ecXlQ — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) February 19, 2024

The NBA and Silver have been trying in vain to make the All-Star Game matter in a way it never really has for this generation of players. There was once a time where All-Star Weekend provided a stage for players to make themselves household names — and make themselves a lot of money. Showing out against the league’s best was a chance to earn fans, endorsements, and a bigger contract for players playing for a smaller market team. But with social media and every game from every team being available to watch, the incentive for the players no longer outweighs the risk, as they all have national endorsement deals and large followings. The result is 24 guys going half-speed for 48 minutes.

Some are more shameless than others about the effort level, with Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic, and Anthony Edwards really laying bare how unserious the entire thing is this year. Others are a little better about faking it, but there wasn’t a player on the floor in Indy that truly took things seriously — the closest being Tyrese Haliburton and Damian Lillard dueling for MVP honors.

The truth is, it’s hard to blame them.

The last great All-Star Game took place in Chicago in 2020, but the circumstances around that game must be remembered. Kobe Bryant had tragically died a month beforehand, and with the All-Star Game being the first major leaguewide event, there was a concerted effort by everyone involved to honor him and the result was a wildly entertaining game where the Elam Ending format’s race to 24 points provided a tense final quarter where the two teams played honest to goodness basketball until the game was decided.

However, that game also was a reminder of why guys go through the motions, as playing through a knee injury in that game was the beginning of the end of Kemba Walker’s NBA career. What was once a chance to showcase your talents on a rare national stage (which then pushes the established stars to make sure they don’t end up being a punchline) is now an exercise in toeing the line. Most of the players want to put on a show (a few truly do not care, but most of them understand they need to give the fans something), but not for 48 minutes. They want to play the hits, do some big dunks, knock down some deep threes, and get out of there unscathed to go enjoy a few days off before returning for the stretch run.

The NBA, meanwhile, wants to make it a great television event. I think there’s a way to do that, but it will never be in the form of a competitive, full basketball game. The challenge is that the TV partners want a spectacle and an event that, at minimum, fills that same allotment of time, which means the league is going to have to get a bit more creative to pull it off.

It’s not all that different from what the NFL has gone through with the Pro Bowl, where players were so clearly just trying not to get hurt (in a more physical sport) that the league had to completely change the event format and not even play actual football. The result is the Pro Bowl Games, which is now a weekend long event where various side competitions earn the two conferences varying point values that factor into the final score of the flag football game they play in one quarter increments. The result has been an improvement over what the Pro Bowl had been, largely because it tries to be more fun without presenting itself as a serious football event.