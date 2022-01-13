ja morant
Getty Image
DimeMag

Andrew Wiggins, Ja Morant, And Trae Young Jumped Into Starting Spots In The Second Round Of All-Star Fan Voting

TwitterSenior Sports Writer

A week ago, the NBA released the first round of All-Star fan voting numbers, and there weren’t very many surprises, as Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry led their respective conferences in votes and, if the fan vote (which counts for 50 percent of the starter vote) were to stand the starting lineups would’ve been Curry, Luka Doncic, LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, and Paul George out West, and DeMar DeRozan, James Harden, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, and Durant in the East.

A week later, and there are some significant changes that have come to those starter groups after the second round of fan votes were tallied. Curry, James, Durant, and DeRozan still lead their respective position groups in the East and West, but the order below them has been shaken up to include three potential first-timers.

Trae Young leaps James Harden into the second East guard starting spot next to DeRozan — who is not a guard and that the NBA lists him as a guard rather than frontcourt is going to create a roster crunch later — after this latest round. In the West, two newcomers enter the starting five, with Ja Morant jumping Doncic as he continues to play incredible ball for the red-hot Grizzlies, and Andrew Wiggins jumping George in the West frontcourt in a rather significant surprise — although he is enjoying a sensational season for the West’s No. 2 team.

It’ll be very interesting to see how the player vote (25 percent) and media vote (25 percent) balance out the fan vote this year, as there figure to be a number of contentious starter spots just about everywhere other than the East frontcourt, where Durant-Embiid-Giannis figures to be a lock.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
×