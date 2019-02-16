Getty Image

NBA All-Star Weekend is a beautiful event, and there is plenty to keep even the most casual basketball fan interested in the proceedings. Personalities rule the day and, even if you aren’t particularly invested in the favorite television shows or pets of NBA players, the actual on-court activities are always entertaining, headlined by Saturday night’s various individual competitions and the headline event of the All-Star Game itself.

With that in mind, you probably don’t need to gamble on everything on Saturday or Sunday but, if you want to, that is absolutely an option. In fact, the good folks at BetOnline.ag have a menu of wagers that can be made and it’s time to fire away on a few potentially interesting angles, starting with the Skills Challenge on Saturday evening.