Getty Image

Every year, the regular-season awards that the league hands out are the subject of all sorts of debate. Sometimes, there are clear winners in certain categories, but there will always be a subset of fans who think their favorite player got robbed of their rightful acknowledgment.

On June 24, the third annual Kia NBA Awards ceremony will air on TNT from Los Angeles, where we’ll finally learn who will take home the hardware in the six major categories: Most Valuable Player, Defensive Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, Sixth Man of the Year, Rookie of the Year, and Most Improved Player.

The finalists in each of these categories were announced on Friday night prior to tip off of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Bucks and Raptors, and there were very few surprises among the front-runners.