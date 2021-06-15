The NBA Announced The 69 Players Expected To Attend The Draft Combine

After a 2020 NBA Draft cycle that was anything but normal, the league is getting back to its typical events prior to this July’s 2021 NBA Draft.

The first major event to return is the Draft Combine on June 21-27 in Chicago, where there will be 69 expected attendees who will workout, play 5-on-5 games, do drills, and interview with teams, with TV coverage on ESPN2 and ESPNU on June 24 and 25 of the 5-on-5 games.

The complete, alphabetical list of names expected to be in Chicago can be found below, headlined by the likes of Evan Mobley, Jalen Green, Jonathan Kuminga. The most notable players not in attendance are presumptive No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham and Gonzaga star Jalen Suggs, but many of the rest will be in Chicago to talk to teams — although its possible some will opt out of games and/or drills. For others, the Combine is a chance to pop in front of the entire league and flash athleticism and skill to try and climb up draft boards and hear their name called in July.

Max Abmas (Oral Roberts)

Ochai Agbaji (Kansas)

Marcus Bagley (Arizona State)

Scottie Barnes (Florida State)

Charles Bassey (Western Kentucky)

Brandon Boston Jr. (Kentucky)

James Bouknight (UCONN)

Greg Brown III (Texas)

Jared Butler (Baylor)

Julian Champagnie (St. John’s)

Justin Champagnie (Pitt)

Josh Christopher (Arizona State)

Sharife Cooper (Auburn)

Ayo Dosunmu (Illinois)

David Duke Jr. (Providence)

Kessler Edwards (Pepperdine)

Luka Garza (Iowa)

Jalen Green (G League Ignite)

Quentin Grimes (Houston)

Sam Hauser (Virginia)

Aaron Henry (Michigan State)

Ariel Hukporti (Nevezis)

Matthew Hurt (Duke)

Nah’Shon Hyland (VCU)

Isaiah Jackson (Kentucky)

David Johnson (Louisville)

Jalen Johnson (Duke)

Keon Johnson (Tennessee)

Herbert Jones (Alabama)

Kai Jones (Texas)

Johnny Juzang (UCLA)

Corey Kispert (Gonzaga)

Jonathan Kuminga (G League Ignite)

Scottie Lewis (Florida)

Isaiah Livers (Michigan)

Makur Maker (Howard)

Sandro Mamukelashvili (Seton Hall)

Tre Mann (Florida)

Matthew Mayer (Baylor)

Miles McBride (West Virginia)

Davion Mitchell (Baylor)

Evan Mobley (USC)

Isaiah Mobley (USC)

Moses Moody (Arkansas)

Trey Murphy III (Virginia)

Daishen Nix (G League Ignite)

John Petty Jr. (Alabama)

Yves Pons (Tennessee)

Jason Preston (Ohio)

Joshua Primo (Alabama)

Roko Prkacin (Cibona)

Neemias Queta (Utah State)

Austin Reaves (Oklahoma)

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (Villanova)

Terrence Shannon Jr. (Texas Tech)

Day’Ron Sharpe (UNC)

Jericho Sims (Texas)

Jaden Springer (Tennessee)

DJ Steward (Duke)

Cameron Thomas (LSU)

JT Thor (Auburn)

Isaiah Todd (G League Ignite)

Trendon Watford (LSU)

Joe Wieskamp (Iowa)

Ziaire Williams (Stanford)

McKinley Wright IV (Colorado)

Moses Wright (Georgia Tech)

Marcus Zegarowski (Creighton)