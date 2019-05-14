Please Have Enough Self Respect Not To Bet On The NBA Draft Lottery

Getty Image

The NBA Draft Lottery will take place tonight in Chicago, as the 14 teams that missed the playoffs all hope the ping-pong balls fall in their favor to give them the right to take Zion Williamson.

This is the first lottery since the league reformed the draft odds and the Knicks, Suns, and Cavaliers each have a 14% chance of winning the top pick. In betting terms, that makes for odds of +614. The other 11 teams also have progressively longer odds at landing the top pick.

Knicks: 14% (+614)

Cavaliers: 14% (+614)

Suns: 14% (+614)

Bulls: 12.5% (+700)

Hawks: 10.5% (+852)

Wizards: 9% (+1011)

Pelicans: 6% (+1566)

Grizzlies: 6% (+1566)

Mavericks: 6% (+1566)

Timberwolves: 3% (+3233)

Lakers: 2% (+4900)

Hornets: 1% (+9900)

Heat: 1% (+9900)

Kings: 1% (+9900)