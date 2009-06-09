NBA Draft Trade Rumor: Celtics Trade Up To #2

Ricky Rubio is coming to the U.S. within the next couple of days to work out for the top lottery teams. Maybe the Celtics should get him up to Beantown for a private workout too. Though they don’t have a first-round pick to offer, there are rumblings that Boston is considering a Draft-changing trade into the No. 2 spot.

There aren’t any precise details on Boston’s rumored offer to Memphis right now, but they’d have to put up some established player to make this deal work. How far would they be willing to go?



As the rumor mill churns, the Griz have been approached by several teams about acquiring the second overall pick. Boston, Houston and New York are said to be among the most recent suitors. Boston and Houston would likely have to offer an established NBA player or two, given that neither team owns a first-round pick. New York owns the eighth pick and likely would want to move up for the opportunity to take Rubio.

Celtics blogs have picked up the story – they’re speculating that Memphis would ask for Rajon Rondo to make the deal happen. Unless Boston thinks that Rondo will command too much money in free agency, they’d be wise to say that he’s off the table.

However, if Rondo is a no-go, does Boston have any other pieces that could lure Memphis into a trade? The Grizzlies already have a franchise shooting guard with O.J. Mayo, but would they be interested in making a deal for Ray Allen‘s expiring contract? He’ll make just under $20 million this year. As solid as Big Baby was during the playoffs, he isn’t the type of player that you trade the No. 2 pick for.

Hypothetically if these squads figured out a swap for the No. 2 pick, what would the Celtics do with it? It doesn’t make sense to take Rubio unless they gave up Rondo to do so. They don’t really need another defensive center like Hasheem Thabeet. James Harden is a reach at No. 2.

Do you think that the Celtics should try to jump into the No. 2 pick?

Source: Memphis Commercial Appeal