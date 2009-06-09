NBA Draft Trade Rumor: Celtics Trade Up To #2

Ricky Rubio is coming to the U.S. within the next couple of days to work out for the top lottery teams. Maybe the Celtics should get him up to Beantown for a private workout too. Though they don’t have a first-round pick to offer, there are rumblings that Boston is considering a Draft-changing trade into the No. 2 spot.
There aren’t any precise details on Boston’s rumored offer to Memphis right now, but they’d have to put up some established player to make this deal work. How far would they be willing to go?
As the rumor mill churns, the Griz have been approached by several teams about acquiring the second overall pick. Boston, Houston and New York are said to be among the most recent suitors.
Boston and Houston would likely have to offer an established NBA player or two, given that neither team owns a first-round pick. New York owns the eighth pick and likely would want to move up for the opportunity to take Rubio.
Celtics blogs have picked up the story – they’re speculating that Memphis would ask for Rajon Rondo to make the deal happen. Unless Boston thinks that Rondo will command too much money in free agency, they’d be wise to say that he’s off the table.
However, if Rondo is a no-go, does Boston have any other pieces that could lure Memphis into a trade? The Grizzlies already have a franchise shooting guard with O.J. Mayo, but would they be interested in making a deal for Ray Allen‘s expiring contract? He’ll make just under $20 million this year. As solid as Big Baby was during the playoffs, he isn’t the type of player that you trade the No. 2 pick for.
Hypothetically if these squads figured out a swap for the No. 2 pick, what would the Celtics do with it? It doesn’t make sense to take Rubio unless they gave up Rondo to do so. They don’t really need another defensive center like Hasheem Thabeet. James Harden is a reach at No. 2.
Do you think that the Celtics should try to jump into the No. 2 pick?
Source: Memphis Commercial Appeal
boston should just stay put until next year. no pieces to trade for so deal through FA instead.
The only thing Boston has that would interest Memphis is Rondo and some rings, this is BS….
Chris Wallace will probably agree to take Tony Allen and Michael Rappaport for the #2 pick.
@3 lmfao very good
I think the Celtics rumour is a pure fiction. I can’t see them giving up anything Memphis would want. The Knicks are gonna seal the deal by dangling David Lee or Krypto-Nate or both and gamble on Rubio’s hype paying off. They’ll then trade for the rumoured Sergio Rodriguez and the Knicks will have a lil Spanish buddy to ease Rubio in and multiple guards to share minutes.
this is a stupid deal for the celtics they do need some youth but honestly they would be tupid to give up rondo in his prime. he basically had a triple double every game in the playoffs. if they could ship tony allen for the pick and then add someone else in too without trading ronda i would do it. they need to keep the big 3 and rondo and then if we had the 2nd pick you could trade it to get something for it. they dont need rubio no offense but ainge knows that boston fans want to win now and they cnt wait for another pg to develop
We’ll giv’em Stuckey for it.
I DONT THINK THE CELTICS SHOULD GET HIM RIGHT KNOW I THINK THEY SHOULD JUST KEEP THE SAME PLAYERS AND MAKE THEMSELFS SRONGER AS A TEAM AND THEY ARE THE BEST TEAM IN THE WHOLE WIDE WORLD.p.s I THINK WE SHOULD TRY TO GET jAMES
I saw this on Redsarmy earlier and thought the same thing. It just doesn’t make sense unless Rondo thinks he’s a max guy when his deal expires after this coming year (I think he’s restricted anyway, so you could just say, “Go find it then if you can” and we’ll match the inevitable $10M per he gets.) I could see us grabbing Thabeet, but we don’t have anything to give up to move up.
Also, I heard we’re trying to move JR Giddens and Tony Allen for Willie Green. Basically we’d be moving a piece of garbage and a useless rookie who may or may not contribute at some point down the line for another piece of garbage. Makes no sense except to clear up the roster spot and move 2 guys that play a position we’re already thin at…
This is ridiculous. Like you said who would the celts even go after. I mean they could use Thabeet but not enough to give up Rondo who is becoming an allstar point guard. Besides that as soon as KG comes back its chips a hoy, just like it would have been this year had he played.
Would Houston give up TMac for Thabeet?
They have absolutely nothing to trade. If they even consider Rondo – Boston will riot! Expiring contracts? Don’t think so . . draft picks, Minnesota has them all! Like I said – Boston sold their franchise soul for their first ring in over 20 years. It’s going to be another 20 years until they smell the finals and by that time, the lakers will break their championship record AND have at least 8 more finals appearances! Lakers Nation Dot Com !!!!
Celtics don’t want Rubio with #2, forget about losing Rondo. They want Thabeet. Perk is a nice banger and good rebounder, but doesn’t change shots. Thabeet does. He makes the Celts D even better from day 1. Perk + Walker for #2 + salary cap fodder.
Jordan Hill would be a good pick… I agree with everyone that trading Rondo is dumb, and Memphis wouldn’t take on Ray’s expiring contract with Mayo establishing himself. (However Memphis has given away established player for nothing: Pau Gasol trade)
No way this happens, but Jordan Hill would be the best pick available for the C’s. Imagine him working under KG. Thabeet is a waste, he’ll be a bust. We need more big men, we don’t need to get younger at the “Mikki Moore” position, which is basically what Thabeet is.
btw . . whoever fixed your server issues deserves a raise . . your site performance has increased dramatically in the past week! Good Job!
Doesn’t make sense if I’m Boston. Rondo’s basically an All-Star PG and they have no reason to think he’s going to get any worse next season (when they also happen to get KG back from injury). Why trade a proven, battle-tested, champion PG for an 18 year old rookie, no matter how big the hype might get.
I agree with #5 and hope he’s correct. This is a much better return for the Knicks than the 15 pick and Amir Johnson, especially if it’s going to be for both Lee and Nate.
No I don’t see what they would have to gain by doing that.
I know, how about reporting on the other 20+ teams in the NBA instead of just constantly talking about the Celtics and the Knicks. No one give a shit about either of them outside of your area code.
Shyt, do some real investigating and find out about the rest of the L.
The Celtics shouldnt worry about getting into the 2 position. It is a weak draft-I’m thinking focus on a FA who we wouldnt have to wait on-someone like Shawn Marion would do-play multiple spots-thats what we need.
Boston should offer big baby and rondo for chris paul and tysun chandler. . . Tysun chandlur is a tough sell considering the seriousness of his injury and his big contract. . . Plus the hornets are a franchise that needs more rebuilding. . . I saw boston throws in ray allens expiring contract in there as well. . . Imagine KG PP AND CP3 . . . Boy that’ll be crazy! if you trade rondo whose probably could be considered on the top 7 list of guards will be a good fit for neworleans as well and he’ll be cheaper
Rondo is way overrated,the cat still can’t shoot and while he is a good rebounder he isn’t a great passer at all it’s just the people who he passes to making him look good.I’d rank Rondo between as like the 9th best PG in the league with the Celtics any other team and he would be way lower
Next season its greatest year for Boston as long as they will not trade the B3 + Rondo + Perk. We have too much Basketball players available down there. NBA managers just looking for the publicity of the players, which is the Mrktng strategy of the agents to sell their players and have there commissions. After you sign the players no guarantee of winning just guarantee of contracts and commission for the agent. Have still too much time to shop for players June til Oct. Oh men too much time. Com’on guys…
Why woul anyone say perkins can not change shots he avg. 2.6 block a game please….keep team as is..
Is everyone forgetting about Brian Scalabrine, him and Ray Allan together would make an excellent trade for a big name player. Why offer to trade Rondo his developing into an excellent player who could be an all star next season.
The Celtics starting 5 is probably the best in basketball. Perk and Rondo have come so far along, and neither should be traded away. Allen is the only one who should possibly be traded away, as he has a large expiring contract that could find a home.
As far as the draft is concerned, they don’t need a player to be developed down the line, they need an immediate impact player – a role player. Another big AND back-up point (Marbury’s gone and House can’t play the position), unless Pruit has come along far enough to be the back-up point.
The Celtics need a solid veteran big, not anyone that isn’t old enough to drink.
i dont see how this makes sense for boston. rondo is established and the team is in win now mode.
if you believe rubio to be a superstar and you arent sold on rondo that is one thing, however, rubio is, in my opinion a couple years away – which boston most certainly does not have.
JP @ [www.nbadraftdaycountdown.com]
im a celtics fan and i would love to see ray and rondo for ricky rubio and oj mayo. TRADE OF THE CENTurY
Boston needs to go after McDyess or maybe Rasheed Wallace. An athletic and competitive big-man to come off the bench. If they had that and Garnett this year, I don’t see how they could have lost in the playoffs.
for some reason i can see them giving up ray ray and a future pick for the number 2 and really consider steph curry there. Putting a great shooter around Rondo, Pierce and Garnett makes complete sense…if u remember Ainge almost went all out 4 Redick becuz of Rondo’s ability to get him the ball….You never know but i would love to have Steph in Boston
I could see the Celtics moving Rondo if they think he’s going to ask for too much money. Also you can’t say they are in a win now mode, Danny Ainge saw Bird, McHale and Parrish get old, he’s not going to let that happen to his team, he’s going to try to stay ahead of the curve. We know he’s not afraid to make a move, he traded Antione Walker, Al Jefferson, and a couple other guys he really liked in Delonte West and Ryan Gomes.
I think the Celts should trade Rondo and Ray for Amare leondro barbosa and the 14th pick. Its perfect. We would have 2/5 best big men in the league and barbosa can shoot. PLus you can get JOhnny Flynn a great PG out of Syracuse at the 14th pick
I would like to see the Celtics Keep Rondo. However I see SEVERAL scenarios here.
1). There was talk about the Celtics Trading Rondo AND Allen to Phoenix for Barbosa and Amare. I have a few issues with that.
a). We lose our ball handler
b). We have no back up to him since Marbury is an
unrestricted free agent now.
c). Ray Allen is gone in this deal too if it happens
so he is out as a ball handler and 3pt shooting
specialist and best Free Throw Shooter in NBA
history
d). Who do we have run the ball with those 2 gone.
e). Where do we put Amare as he is a PF. We have
Kevin Garnett at 1 Forward and Paul Pierce at the
other forward
f). We cant put Amare at Center Kendrick Perkins is
there unless we trade perk.
g). Amare is a STARTER for sure so I dont see him
coming off the bench at all.
h). New line-up Barbosa and Pierce at the guards,
Amare and KG at the F’s and Perk at Center
2). We could Trade Ray Allen + Perk + Giddens + Walker to Memphis for their #2 pick and grab Thabeet who is a Shot Blocker ONLY. We have our Offense in Pierce and Garnett. We would then have our Center that we have been needing for YEARS in Thabeet who is a TRUE Shot Blocker which we need to help out on the D and alter shots. Thabeet + KG on the D side. Can you say AWESOME.
3). I agree with 27 That would be a HELLUVA trade for the ages to come HOWEVER it does not help us at the C position UNLESS we get a WELL groomed F and push KG at the C position.
i would trade ray davis giddens and walker cause i dont want to give up perk…could you imagine having oerk kg and thabeet in the paint…even lebron james would think twice bout goin th=o the hole.
hey…for that lakers nation queer who writes on celtics blogs to talk shit…SHUT THE FUCK UP!!!!….If we had even leon powe this playoffs we would have made it to the conference finals and maybe even beat lebron…and with KG, we would have spanked to cavs then raped the lakers…but then again kobe knows all about that..so congratulations, u finally won a championship that really doesnt count because the team that should have won (The Boston Celtics) had injuries up the ass…so please do everybody a favor and Fuck off…how bout you put your crush with the pathetic excuse for a team (The Lakers) and have enough common sense to realize that the lakers dodge a huge bullet when kg and powe both got injured…its cool tho..you can go around talkin shit and puttin the lakers undeserved championship in everybodys face…but u now what…everybody knows who the real champs are bitch! Recognize!
P.S.- Phil Jackson is not a better coach than Red Aeurbach…sorry…i like how every laker fan waited til the championship that would give Jackson more the red but guess wat lakers fans…Even Mike D’Antoni could have won all ten championships if he was given Kobe Bryant Shaquille O’Neal and Oh did I mention The greatest player to ever play the game…Michael Jordan..and a supportive cast of scottie pippen dennis rodman and horace grant..i kno ur gonna say “but red had larry bird” yea along with a team that he molded himself into a championship franchise…Phil is not on Red’s Level…I kno its a tough pill to swallow but you cant be greatness…Queer!
the celtics should just chill til 2010 then make moves…we have a championship team when were healthy so lets just win one more then well make some more additions to continue our dominance
I have followed thabeet for his entire UConn career and I can tell you non-believers that he turned them into one of the top teams in the country with his lane presence. He has only played 6 years of basketball and is projected to be the next Mutombo. Perk is not. It turns out that UConn fudged his height – perhaps by measuring him with his sneakers on but he is still three inches taller than Perk with longer arms and better conditioning. A true defensive specialist like this does not come along every year and Danny knows that. Wasn’t he the Defensive Player of The Year? UConn player are the most numerous in the NBA with around 13 at present and The Big East is a real proving ground of League rediness. Book ’em, Dan-o !
Thabeet would be a good pick for the C’s. As Mr. Vinyl said, good centers don’t come around often. Perkins is good, but he lacks any offensive capabilities and he is shorter than Thabeet. We could get Thabeet without trading Rondo. How about Perkins and Allen? We can find someone else in FA to replace Allen. Might not be what we want, but Allen is aging. Get rid of him while he is still good.
How about we add Grant Hill and Rasheed Wallace too via FA.
Get rid of Tony Allen. Keep Glen Davis and Powe for cheap. Sign a back up point guard. There done!
Starters
Rondo, FA SG, Pierce, Garnett, Thabeet
Bench
Powe
Davis
Wallace
Hill
House
Scal
FA PG
Pruitt
ray,perk,giddens for thabeet PERFECT!!! i like it and all we need to do is sign ben gordan we will be PERFECT! trade the number 58 for sum money OYEAH!
I for one would like to see the Detroit trade happen. You?
[www.polladium.com]
What a bockbuster, who knows how this could pan out. If Boston wants longterm succes, they will do this trade for Rip, Prience, and Stuckey.
xobilexobilexobilexobilexobilexobilexobilexobilexobilexobilexobilexobilexobilexobilexobilexobilexobilexobilexobilexobilexobilexobilexobilexobilexobilexobilexobilexobilexobilexobilexobilexobilexobilexobilexobilexobilexobilexobilexobilexobilexobilexobilexobilexobilexobile
xobilexobilexobilexobilexobilexobilexobilexobilexobilexobilexobilexobile