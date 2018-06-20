Can Trae Young Really Become The Next Steph Curry?

#2018 NBA Draft
06.20.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Ask any prospect during the pre-draft process, especially ones projected to go in the high lottery, and they’ll probably tell you they’re the best player in the draft. Oklahoma’s Trae Young, who is expected to be one of the first 10 players off the board on Thursday night, is no exception. Whether he’s right or not in that assessment remains to be seen, but at the very least, Young can lay claim to another title: the draft’s most polarizing player.

Besides, he doesn’t particularly care about being the best player selected in the 2018 NBA Draft. Instead, Young’s goals are much more lofty.

“I think I’m the best player in this draft,” Young said at the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago in May. “But my goal isn’t to be the best player in this draft. My goal is to be the best player in the NBA. That’s what I’m focusing on.”

Whether or not Young ever gets there, it’s no longer unthinkable for a player of his archetype to be in that conversation. That’s one way in which this newly-minted Golden State Warriors dynasty has changed the game. Thanks to Steph Curry, undersized three-point shooters can now be viewed among the very best players in the league. Curry’s impact is impossible to replicate — it’s no longer arguable that he’s the best shooter the sport has ever seen.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Draft
TAGS2018 NBA DraftTrae Young

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.19.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.18.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nas, Christina Aguilera, And Jay Rock

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nas, Christina Aguilera, And Jay Rock

06.15.18 5 days ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

06.14.18 6 days ago 3 Comments
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.12.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.11.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP