While the NBA taking a progressive approach to legalized gambling, there have been questions about how the league will handle the sometimes-controversial practice. Gambling is as much a part of sports as anything else, but there’s always the fear of it taking over and games being fixed in some way.
In an attempt to make sure this doesn’t happen, the NBA is looking across the pond. The English Premier League has openly embraced gambling for years, with multiple teams sponsored by betting companies and betting lines being shown throughout matches. With the league in London for its annual game in England, NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum elaborated on what it believes it can take away from how the Preier League approaches gambling.
“We’re trying to educate our fans. We’re educating our players and our teams. We’re taking a little bit of a cautious approach here. … But generally, we think it’s a good thing for sports betting to be regulated, to be legalized, so there is better information being captured.”
The NBA already employs Swiss-based data agency Sportradar to provide information and flag possible betting anomalies surrounding its games.
Yet advice has also been sought, and insights taken, from the English Premier League. Nine of its 20 clubs have betting firms as their primary jersey sponsors, and almost every British stadium incorporates betting outlets and pitchside advertising of the latest odds, especially during matches broadcast on live television.
