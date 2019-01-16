The NBA Has Sought Advice From The English Premier League On How To Handle Legalized Gambling

01.16.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

While the NBA taking a progressive approach to legalized gambling, there have been questions about how the league will handle the sometimes-controversial practice. Gambling is as much a part of sports as anything else, but there’s always the fear of it taking over and games being fixed in some way.

In an attempt to make sure this doesn’t happen, the NBA is looking across the pond. The English Premier League has openly embraced gambling for years, with multiple teams sponsored by betting companies and betting lines being shown throughout matches. With the league in London for its annual game in England, NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum elaborated on what it believes it can take away from how the Preier League approaches gambling.

Via ESPN:

“We’re trying to educate our fans. We’re educating our players and our teams. We’re taking a little bit of a cautious approach here. … But generally, we think it’s a good thing for sports betting to be regulated, to be legalized, so there is better information being captured.”

The NBA already employs Swiss-based data agency Sportradar to provide information and flag possible betting anomalies surrounding its games.

Yet advice has also been sought, and insights taken, from the English Premier League. Nine of its 20 clubs have betting firms as their primary jersey sponsors, and almost every British stadium incorporates betting outlets and pitchside advertising of the latest odds, especially during matches broadcast on live television.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA
TAGSENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUENBA

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.15.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.14.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.14.19 2 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

01.11.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.08.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.07.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP