NBA Fantasy Risers & Fallers: 3.15

As the first half of the NBA season has closed, player values have fallen in place. Of course there are some exceptions. However, by this time statistics have evened out. The early hot streaks dissolve, and the underachievers have worked their way back into the fantasy hierarchy.

Still, you have to be ready for any changes come fantasy playoff time. Here are this week’s top risers and fallers in NBA fantasy.

RISERS

DERON WILLIAMS, Brooklyn

Even before last week’s 42-point, 11-trey performance, Williams was picking up his game. A bum ankle was hampering his game throughout February, but over his last 11 games he’s putting up 23.6 points, 7.8 assists, 3.5 treys and 1.2 steals. Williams isn’t the bonafide fantasy stud that most drafted him to be, but with the Nets making a push to catch the Knicks for the Atlantic Division lead, expect his play to continue to trend upwards.

DWYANE WADE, Miami

Sure LeBron James is the best player on the planet, but Miami owes their recent success to the play of Wade. He has put up 20 points or more in his last 11 games, averaging 25.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 2.5 steals and 0.7 blocks over that span. As long as the Heat are rolling, Wade will continue to do the same, so ride him while he’s hot and healthy.

ANTHONY DAVIS, New Orleans

Since the Hornets are nowhere near the playoff race, you don’t hear much about Davis’s status, but the rookie has been taking great strides towards making his presence felt in the NBA. Over his last five games, the first overall pick is averaging 17.0 points, 12.0 rebounds and 2.4 blocks, showing the necessary progress that every blockbuster pick needs to make. With New Orleans sure to give him plenty of run for the rest of the season, Davis is the type of player that can carry your team to a championship, so if your league doesn’t have a trade deadline, he makes for a target.

