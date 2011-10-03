NBA Fantasy Team Analysis: The Los Angeles Lakers

With a new head coach who apparently has plans to speed up the offense and utilize the team’s two big men more, it’s very possible that the Los Angeles Lakers are in for something of an adjustment. Of course, they still have an alpha dog to appease, which could mean endless hours spent by TV pundits discussing real or imagined tension. Regardless, fantasy owners can rest assured that the value on the Lakers remains with the four usual suspects. In what degree their values will change, however, is up for speculation.
Depth chart:
PG: Derek Fisher, Steve Blake, Andrew Goudelock
SG: Kobe Bryant, Shannon Brown*, Darius Morris, Trey Johnson
SF: Metta World Peace, Matt Barnes, Luke Walton, Devin Ebanks
PF: Pau Gasol, Lamar Odom, Derrick Caracter, Joe Smith*, Ater Majok
C: Andrew Bynum, Theo Ratliff*
* unrestricted free agent
Relevant fantasy players and their projected draft positions/per-game stats:
– Pau Gasol, PF/C (Rd. 1): 50% FG, 80% FT, 20 Pts, 10 Reb, 3.3 Ast, 0.5 Stl, 1.7 Blk, 2 TO
– Kobe Bryant, SG (Rd. 2): 45% FG, 85% FT, 1.5 Threes, 23 Pts, 5 Reb, 4.5 Ast, 1.3 Stl, 3 TO
– Lamar Odom, SF/PF (Rd. 6): 48% FG, 67% FT, 0.7 Threes, 15 Pts, 8.5 Reb, 3 Ast, 0.5 Stl, 0.7 Blk, 2 TO
– Andrew Bynum, C (Rd. 7): 55% FG, 70% FT, 12.5 Pts, 10 Reb, 1.5 Ast, 0.5 Stl, 2 Blk, 1.5 TO
Sleeper:
Blake
Most likely to surprise:
Odom
Most likely to disappoint:
Bynum
Category specialists:
– Threes: Bryant
– Blocks: Bynum, Gasol
Things to consider:
– how coach Mike Brown‘s plans actually play out and if Bryant plays along
– what becomes of inevitable trade rumors
– Bynum’s health
– drafting World Peace in the last round just for giggles
Team’s statistical NBA ranks from 2010-11:
– Pts: 9th
– FGM: 10th
– FGA: T-11th
– FG%: 11th
– FT%: 7th
– 3PTM: 12th
– Reb: 3rd
– Ast: T-12th
– TO: 5th
– Stl: T-14th
– Blk: 10th
– Pace: T-19th
– Offensive Efficiency: 7th
– Defensive Efficiency: 6th
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
I thought Darius Morris was more point guard and Andrew Goudelock would be more hybrid but more toward the sg type.
@ beiber newz
you’re absolutely right… morris is a pure PG. Goudelock is a shooter
[www.youtube.com]
Kobe in round 2? Must be nice to be in a 4 team league, Dime…
that was an eye opener sonic…..good find. i knew he had range but damn.