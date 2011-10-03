NBA Fantasy Team Analysis: The Los Angeles Lakers

#Lamar Odom #Kobe Bryant
10.03.11 7 years ago 5 Comments

With a new head coach who apparently has plans to speed up the offense and utilize the team’s two big men more, it’s very possible that the Los Angeles Lakers are in for something of an adjustment. Of course, they still have an alpha dog to appease, which could mean endless hours spent by TV pundits discussing real or imagined tension. Regardless, fantasy owners can rest assured that the value on the Lakers remains with the four usual suspects. In what degree their values will change, however, is up for speculation.

Depth chart:
PG: Derek Fisher, Steve Blake, Andrew Goudelock
SG: Kobe Bryant, Shannon Brown*, Darius Morris, Trey Johnson
SF: Metta World Peace, Matt Barnes, Luke Walton, Devin Ebanks
PF: Pau Gasol, Lamar Odom, Derrick Caracter, Joe Smith*, Ater Majok
C: Andrew Bynum, Theo Ratliff*

* unrestricted free agent

Relevant fantasy players and their projected draft positions/per-game stats:
Pau Gasol, PF/C (Rd. 1): 50% FG, 80% FT, 20 Pts, 10 Reb, 3.3 Ast, 0.5 Stl, 1.7 Blk, 2 TO
Kobe Bryant, SG (Rd. 2): 45% FG, 85% FT, 1.5 Threes, 23 Pts, 5 Reb, 4.5 Ast, 1.3 Stl, 3 TO
Lamar Odom, SF/PF (Rd. 6): 48% FG, 67% FT, 0.7 Threes, 15 Pts, 8.5 Reb, 3 Ast, 0.5 Stl, 0.7 Blk, 2 TO
Andrew Bynum, C (Rd. 7): 55% FG, 70% FT, 12.5 Pts, 10 Reb, 1.5 Ast, 0.5 Stl, 2 Blk, 1.5 TO

Sleeper:
Blake

Most likely to surprise:
Odom

Most likely to disappoint:
Bynum

Category specialists:
Threes: Bryant
Blocks: Bynum, Gasol

Things to consider:
– how coach Mike Brown‘s plans actually play out and if Bryant plays along
– what becomes of inevitable trade rumors
– Bynum’s health
– drafting World Peace in the last round just for giggles

Team’s statistical NBA ranks from 2010-11:
Pts: 9th
FGM: 10th
FGA: T-11th
FG%: 11th
FT%: 7th
3PTM: 12th
Reb: 3rd
Ast: T-12th
TO: 5th
Stl: T-14th
Blk: 10th
Pace: T-19th
Offensive Efficiency: 7th
Defensive Efficiency: 6th

Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.

Follow Jason on Twitter at @fbasketballblog.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Lamar Odom#Kobe Bryant
TAGSANDREW BYNUMDimeMagFantasy DoctorKOBE BRYANTLAMAR ODOMLOS ANGELES LAKERSPAU GASOLRON ARTEST

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP