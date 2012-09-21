NBA Fashion, Vol. 1: What’s Really Hot In The Streets

From Jordan‘s sneakers to Iverson‘s tattoos , the NBA and its players have long had an influence that reaches far beyond the basketball court… and today, the league’s focus on fashion seems to be climbing to entirely new heights. With resources like Twitter and Instagram at their fingertips, many players are captivated by a perpetual quest to promote the latest trend. This obsession with social media, in conjunction with a mass hipster movement and‘s implementation of the dress code, has resulted in a fair bit of questionable dressing.

How many of the fishing lures from Russell Westbrook‘s shirt have actually caught on, though? You see, it’s ultimately up to you to decide… and for this reason we ask you, what’s really hot in the streets?

*** *** ***

WHO: Nick Young

WHAT: Nike Air Yeezy II/Billionaire Boy’s Club Jacket/New Era Cap

WHERE: Instagram

WHEN: August 23

WHAT I THINK: Breaking News: Nick Young Wears Normal Outfit! Seriously, though… I think this is the first time I’ve ever seen Nick Young and thought, “Hey, I’d actually consider leaving the house in that outfit.” Not that I’d be caught dead in a pair of Yeezys, or that I wouldn’t be feeling pretty damn claustrophobic in those jeans… but the basic blueprint – sneakers, jeans, jacket, matching cap – is what I’m referring to here.

WHAT YOU THINK: Fresh/Acceptable/Whack/Suspect ???