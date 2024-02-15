The NBA Fined PJ Tucker $75,000 For A Public Trade Request

P.J. Tucker started this season as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers, but back in October, the team sent him to Los Angeles as part of James Harden’s trade to the Clippers. It hasn’t gone especially well for Tucker since then, as he hasn’t appeared in a game since Nov. 27 and is not currently with the team due to the Clippers sending him home through the All-Star break.

Even though Tucker is still in Los Angeles, if he got his way, the team would have moved him at the trade deadline. That did not happen despite the fact that Tucker made clear he wanted to go somewhere that would give him the chance to play in the lead-up to last Thursday, and now, that’s going to cost him a bit of money.

“The NBA announced today that LA Clippers forward P.J. Tucker has been fined $75,000 by the NBA for public comments reported during the week of February 5 expressing a desire to be traded to another team,” the league announced in a statement.

Tucker expressed on a few occasions that he wanted a change in scenery due to his desire to get playing time, but nothing was able to materialize ahead of the deadline. A post on his Instagram Story indicated just how frustrated he was about his situation.

While Tucker has shown in the past that his ability to defend big wings and hit corner threes can be valuable, he’s struggled in the 12 games he’s played for the Clippers. We’ll see if he continues to stay on the bench or if Tyronn Lue gives him more opportunities for some plying time after the All-Star break.