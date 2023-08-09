Anthony Edwards found himself in trouble following the end of the Minnesota Timberwolves’ season last year. At the conclusion of the team’s first round series against the Denver Nuggets, Edwards ran right into the team’s locker room. But before he got there, he picked up a chair and swung it, which ended up hitting a pair of women and led to him getting cited for third-degree misdemeanor assault.

It wasn’t intentional by Edwards — his lawyer called the charges “baseless” and said he was simply moving the chair out of his way — but he found himself in a difficult spot, although the charges were eventually dismissed. And on Wednesday afternoon, the NBA announced that Edwards will receive a pretty hefty fine for the incident.

“NBA Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations Joe Dumars announced today that Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has been fined $50,000 for recklessly swinging a chair in frustration that struck two bystanders as he exited the court at the conclusion of the Timberwolves’ playoff game against the Denver Nuggets on April 25 at Ball Arena,” the league said in a release. “In accordance with the collective bargaining agreement, the league’s review of this matter was deferred until after the criminal investigation into the player’s conduct concluded with charges dismissed last month.”

Currently, Edwards is with USA Basketball ahead of its appearance at the FIBA World Cup.