NBA Rumor: Bulls, Knicks, Nets Want Jason Richardson

So who wants more buckets in their lineup? Potentially 20 points per night? Free agent swingman Jason Richardson seems like a pretty good get for a lot of different teams, especially for a franchise like the Chicago Bulls, who are probably just a player or two away from making a real run at a title.
It’s a fact not lost on the Bulls or a bunch of other teams as they’re officially allowed to talk directly to free agents today. I wouldn’t be surprised to see J-Rich get a lot of attention from teams, he makes a lot of sense for a lot of clubs.
As stated before, he’d be a nice fit for the Bulls. Entering his 11th NBA season, Richardson can clearly still play, as evidenced by his almost 20 points per night in his final 25 games with the Phoenix Suns last season. He’s reportedly among the top targets on the Bulls’ free agent list. And if they don’t get J-Rich? Vince Carter is lurking.
The other teams rumored to be in the mix are the Knicks and Nets. For the Knicks, he’d be another weapon on their road “back to respectability” (as I saw it referenced in a New York news interview with Carmelo Anthony over the weekend). Another reliable scoring option to shoulder the load with Melo and Amar’e is obviously much-needed in New York.
The Nets, though, are so far away from being in any kind of “contender” discussion, making the moves to add a veteran like Richardson would almost be more about showing Deron Williams (and Dwight Howard) that they’re committed to spending the money to get better, even if it’s a better play to use their resources to compile young, athletic assets.
Is there any way that the Bulls let Jason Richardson go to another team?
Of course he’s a top target on the Bulls list. Because he is a useless jacker. Jason Richardson is the answer to the shooting guard spot in Chicago? Really? J-flucking-Rich? The Bulls management are apparently trying to make Derrick Rose leave the team as a free agent.
I don’t expect them to get Kobe, but damn come on. Andre Igudola is wasting away over in Philly. Instead of making moves to get a guy who can create his own shot, create for his teammates, attack the basket and draw fouls, and play great defense, they go after a stand still spot up shooter who can’t dribble, create, or play defense.
I even like the idea of Richard Hamilton. A guy that works to create his own shot so Rose doesn’t have to do anything but stand at the top of the key and hit him with a pass when he comes off the last screen.
I keeping saying one or even two of these free agents is going to get slightly overpaid and go to NJ just because they have to get someone or else they can kiss D. Williams goodbye. New York could give him a big payday but for one season, so I think the Bulls have a good shot if they don’t get someone like Afflalo.
Problem is that Iguodala isn’t readily available – Sixers aren’t just going to give him away.
Rip only becomes an option if the Pistons use their Amnesty Clause on him.
Best available option for the Bulls where they don’t give up assets is Richardson.
AShit they can have Iggy bum ass….Just give us D Rose. We dont want none of them other bums he gonna carry to the chip one day.
oh man, personally i like j rich’s shooting guard abilities more than afflalo’s. the only nod i’d give afflalo is his defense and it would be a saple in chicago. other than that, j rich’s athletic ability paired with rose would be more exciting to watch and he is way more creative than aflalo. i don’t like aflalo and deng together. two guys that need to be set up, deng more than aflalo. but still deng/aflalo are very capable nba players. aflalo’s youth may be the deciding factor.
*staple in chicago
hm haven’t seem much of JRich play but he is an upgrade from TMac, VC. Afflalo is still better lol
J Rich spreads the floor, but what else is he really bringing to the table. 20 ppg? Lets not forget the Suns inflationary factor. He’s not gonna put that up in Chicago, no way. So were talking what? Maybe 14 ppg, a three ball threat, and a couple highlight reel dunks? Thanks, but if I was Chicago I’d pass. Personally I’d value defense over points if I were them. Gotta have someone to lock down the other teams 2. Deshawn Stevenson? He’d come cheap, brings some veteran experience. Obviously not a star but solid enough. And on the other hand if you wanna get offense maybe Nick Young. Or bring in Jamal Crawford to be 6th man? (Although he needs the ball in his hand and I feel like it would be hard to have him and D-Rose on the court at the same time)
@ Chicagorilla: As a Suns Fan, i’d love to have J-Rich back to the Suns, he’d be a good fit on most teams. This dude has talent, he wasnt the starting shooting guard on a club that almost beat the Lakers to get the the Finals for being a Bum, he was a very big part of that offence, and if Rose can utilize him anything like Nash was able to…Why wouldnt u want this guy again?
Granted, as poster ahead of me noted, Nash makes anyone look really good in the Suns system… So lets not expect a 20 + ppg season from him in a Bulls uni, but if utilized properly (Which is something the Magic didnt) he can be a 15-18 point scorer alongside D-Rose, and a guy that is CAPABLE of going off for 20 on any given night (that’d make 4 such players on the floor for them, Rose, Deng, Boozer-when his head isnt up his ass- and now J-Rich) thats not a bad upgrade at SG right there imo.
@Rainman
Derrick Rose (as much as i love his game) is FAR from being Steve Nash. And Thibs ain’t Mike D’Antoni/Alvin Gentry. Our offense will not cater to JRichs needs. Just like in Orlando. JRich would be useless here.
And his athleticism? You guys are living in the past. JRich is far from being the athlete he used to be. He’s on the downside athletically. When was the last time he dunked on someone? And I’m pretty sure Lebron blocked his dunk on a fast break. That doesn’t happen to athletic people.
JRich is not a bad guy, and he’s not a scrub player. So if I gave that impression I was wrong. But he is on the downside of his career and is just looking to get overpaid. The Bulls would be idiots to sign him.
@Pat Cassidy
If tHe Bulls sign JRich. They’d have Deng, JRich, Korver, Bogans, BRewer, and Jimmy Butler to fill out the wing postions. That is way too many guys who are in need of 15+ min of playing time (Deng and JRich need at least 25mpg to be productive).
Point being, the Bulls will have to get rid of someone anyway. So if trading for RIP means trading one of the wings then so be it.
You say Iggy isn’t available, I say you are lying to yourself. They drafted the #2 pick (Evan Turner), paid Thad Young, signed Lou Williams, and have Jru Holiday at PG. Add that to the fact that Philly fans hate Iggy and claim he is overrated and overpaid. Yeah they don’t want him there anymore. They are just looking for someone to take him off their hands for the right price. If i’m the Bulls I offer up any wing on the team (yes that includes Deng of course!)and maybe even Taj Gibson (Philly could use another big) along with picks.
Iggy and Rose would form the best backcourt in the NBA. And Iggy’s defense on Lebron would be crucial to the Bulls playoff success. Rose can D up on DWade no problem (he did a great job this past playoffs but it went overlooked of course) and the bulls could fill in the SF spot with a shooter who could check the PG the heat have since he won’t do anything but spot up. It’s the same format the Bulls used with MJ and Scottie.
I think Knicks need to get it together and realize we need a Center that rebounds and block shots and runs the floor. I’m ALMOST certain Iman Shumpert is the real deal and Landry Fields should be fine season 2. Let these 2 guys develop and spend that mid-level money elsewhere.
@PC – the Knicks need another scorer to help “shoulder the scoring load” with Melo and Amar’e? Unless they buy another 2 balls (pause), they don’t need that.