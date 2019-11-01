These Were The Best Costumes From Around The NBA For Halloween 2019

The basketball world is composed of a whole lot of people who love celebrating Halloween. It’s not always feasible to do it right on Oct. 31 due to schedules around the league, but every year, players go all-out with their costumes. There’s no prize for the best costume, it’s all about having fun, because NBA players — like most humans — enjoy doing things that they find fun. On Halloween, that means getting into the holiday spirit with some of the most elaborate costumes you will find.

This year was no different, as people from around the league had a ball dressing up in a collection of different costumes. We will start with JaVale McGee, who pulled off having two Halloween costumes, something that can be very hard, but he made work. I prefer his Jolly Green Giant one, but his Beetlejuice is also outstanding, too.

SAY MY NAME 3Xs….. IMA PULL UP LIKE THIS… pic.twitter.com/og0p6JWcBQ — Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee) October 31, 2019

Dwight Howard went full Nutty Professor, wearing an incredible Rasputia costume.

Quinn Cook, meanwhile, dressed up as Kodak Black, while Kyle Kuzma was Blueface.

Quinn Cook is Kodak Black for Halloween 😂 pic.twitter.com/wNrW2iuHf3 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 31, 2019

Happy Halloween to only Kyle Kuzma pic.twitter.com/yARXJ2FBz6 — Silver Screen & Roll (@LakersSBN) October 31, 2019

They weren’t the only L.A. guys to get in on the Halloween spirit. The Clippers host the Spurs on Thursday night, and Lou Williams, Montrezl Harrell, Patrick Patterson, and Ivica Zubac all dressed up in costumes, while Jerome Robinson was certainly there.

Nightmare on Figueroa St. 🎃 pic.twitter.com/4H2cjMGyUZ — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) November 1, 2019

Heading to New Orleans, J.J. Redick had a wonderful costume, as he paid tribute to Emmet from The LEGO Movie.

JJ “Lego-Man” Redick is in the Halloween spirit before the Pels game 🎃 pic.twitter.com/W1vA4TnACT — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) November 1, 2019

One of his young teammates, Jaxson Hayes, didn’t go full Jack Skellington, but he did wear a mask.

Jaxson Skellington in the building 💀@hayes_jaxson pic.twitter.com/6V0ugEEtTM — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) October 31, 2019

In Atlanta, John Collins made his way to the stadium dressed like a big baby, while DeAndre’ Bembry grabbed a water gun and turned into Loc Dog from Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood.

Robin Lopez, surprisingly, did not go with something Disney. Instead, he became a pretty convincing Edward Scissorhands.

LeBron James joined Lopez in his costume choice. Additionally, we got a convincing Joker out of Bradley Beal (hold this thought for a moment), Alex Caruso looking like Dwight from The Office, and Jordan Clarkson putting on a Woody from Toy Story costume.

These players put in work for #Halloween 👻. Who are you excited to see dress up tonight? pic.twitter.com/HBKFD7FIjO — NBA TV (@NBATV) October 31, 2019

OK, stop holding the Joker thought, because while this wasn’t exactly on Halloween, Karl-Anthony Towns, Spencer Dinwiddie, DeAndre Jordan, and John Wall also got in on the Joker craze this year.