Here Are The NBA’s Active Immaculate Grid All-Stars

In recent months, Immaculate Grid games have swept across the internet to capture the interest of all different types of sports fans. To my knowledge, three different sites currently house these grids, with options catering to MLB, international soccer, NBA, NFL, and NHL supporters. The objective is simple: input players who meet the criteria for intersecting squares, as the brilliant Steve Jones Jr. expertly did here. Not everyone aims for the lowest scores possible like the grid below, but it can be another fun wrinkle to dial up the difficulty level.
It is the ultimate game of remembering guys, and while some have an encyclopedic memory of rosters, others need to rely on guys they remember who have bounced from team to team. Among the most popular NBA choices are Ish Smith and Jeff Green, who have suited up for 13 and 11 teams, respectively. Between the two of them, they account for 18 of the league’s 30 total clubs. Yet Smith and Green are not the lone active players who should be inducted into the Immaculate Grid Hall of Fame once their careers conclude. An assortment of others have made pitstops in at least 25 percent of NBA cities throughout their tenure and a few more veterans will join that group as well once they appear in a game for their new teams in the fall.
So, today, we present to you the Immaculate Grid All-Stars, with some who will add a new team this October once the season starts. Some are guys you expect to find on this list, with memorable stops in a number of places. Others, though, include one game stints (Seth Curry has two of those!) you might’ve forgotten about or were traded four times in their first two years (hello, Garrett Temple). So let us refresh your memory and give you a little more ammo for your next spin around the Grid.
Ish Smith (13): Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, Golden State Warriors, Orlando Magic, Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns, Oklahoma City Thunder, Philadelphia 76ers, New Orleans Pelicans, Detroit Pistons, Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets, Denver Nuggets
Garrett Temple (11, going on 12): Houston Rockets, Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs, Milwaukee Bucks, Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards, Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Clippers, Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicans, Toronto Raptors (2023-24)
Jeff Green (11): Seattle SuperSonics/Oklahoma City Thunder, Boston Celtics, Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Clippers, Orlando Magic, Cleveland Cavaliers, Washington Wizards, Utah Jazz, Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets, Denver Nuggets
James Johnson (10): Chicago Bulls, Toronto Raptors, Sacramento Kings Memphis Grizzlies, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, Dallas Mavericks, New Orleans Pelicans, Brooklyn Nets, Indiana Pacers
Justin Holiday (9, going on 10): Philadelphia 76ers, Golden State Warriors, Atlanta Hawks, Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Memphis Grizzlies, Indiana Pacers, Sacramento Kings, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets (2023-24)
Robin Lopez (9): Phoenix Suns, New Orleans Hornets/Pelicans, Portland Trail Blazers, New York Knicks, Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks, Washington Wizards, Orlando Magic, Cleveland Cavaliers
Seth Curry (9): Memphis Grizzlies, Cleveland Cavaliers, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings, Dallas Mavericks, Portland Trail Blazers, Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets
Jae Crowder (8): Dallas Mavericks, Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Utah Jazz, Memphis Grizzlies, Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Bucks
JaVale McGee (8): Washington Wizards, Denver Nuggets, Philadelphia 76ers, Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Phoenix Suns
Markieff Morris (8, could be 9): Phoenix Suns, Washington Wizards, Oklahoma City Thunder, Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks
Wes Matthews (7, going on 8): Utah Jazz, Portland Trail Blazers, Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks, Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers, Atlanta Hawks (2023-24)
Goran Dragic (7, could be 8): Phoenix Suns, Houston Rockets, Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors, Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks
Christian Wood (7, could be 8): Philadelphia 76ers, Charlotte Hornets, Milwaukee Bucks, New Orleans Pelicans, Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks
Delon Wright (7): Toronto Raptors, Memphis Grizzlies, Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons, Sacramento Kings, Atlanta Hawks, Washington Wizards
Alec Burks (7): Utah Jazz, Cleveland Cavaliers, Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers, New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons
DeAndre Jordan (7): Los Angeles Clippers, Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers, Denver Nuggets
Danuel House Jr. (7): Washington Wizards, Phoenix Suns, Houston Rockets, New York Knicks, Utah Jazz, Philadelphia 76ers
Thaddeus Young (7): Philadelphia 76ers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Brooklyn Nets, Indiana Pacers, Chicago Bulls, San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors
Austin Rivers (7): New Orleans Hornets/Pelicans, Los Angeles Clippers, Washington Wizards, Houston Rockets, New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves