Here Are The NBA’s Active Immaculate Grid All-Stars

In recent months, Immaculate Grid games have swept across the internet to capture the interest of all different types of sports fans. To my knowledge, three different sites currently house these grids, with options catering to MLB, international soccer, NBA, NFL, and NHL supporters. The objective is simple: input players who meet the criteria for intersecting squares, as the brilliant Steve Jones Jr. expertly did here. Not everyone aims for the lowest scores possible like the grid below, but it can be another fun wrinkle to dial up the difficulty level.

We did the thing pic.twitter.com/pQi65ClZEu — Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) July 29, 2023

It is the ultimate game of remembering guys, and while some have an encyclopedic memory of rosters, others need to rely on guys they remember who have bounced from team to team. Among the most popular NBA choices are Ish Smith and Jeff Green, who have suited up for 13 and 11 teams, respectively. Between the two of them, they account for 18 of the league’s 30 total clubs. Yet Smith and Green are not the lone active players who should be inducted into the Immaculate Grid Hall of Fame once their careers conclude. An assortment of others have made pitstops in at least 25 percent of NBA cities throughout their tenure and a few more veterans will join that group as well once they appear in a game for their new teams in the fall.

So, today, we present to you the Immaculate Grid All-Stars, with some who will add a new team this October once the season starts. Some are guys you expect to find on this list, with memorable stops in a number of places. Others, though, include one game stints (Seth Curry has two of those!) you might’ve forgotten about or were traded four times in their first two years (hello, Garrett Temple). So let us refresh your memory and give you a little more ammo for your next spin around the Grid.

Ish Smith (13): Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, Golden State Warriors, Orlando Magic, Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns, Oklahoma City Thunder, Philadelphia 76ers, New Orleans Pelicans, Detroit Pistons, Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets, Denver Nuggets

Garrett Temple (11, going on 12): Houston Rockets, Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs, Milwaukee Bucks, Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards, Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Clippers, Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicans, Toronto Raptors (2023-24)

Jeff Green (11): Seattle SuperSonics/Oklahoma City Thunder, Boston Celtics, Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Clippers, Orlando Magic, Cleveland Cavaliers, Washington Wizards, Utah Jazz, Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets, Denver Nuggets

James Johnson (10): Chicago Bulls, Toronto Raptors, Sacramento Kings Memphis Grizzlies, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, Dallas Mavericks, New Orleans Pelicans, Brooklyn Nets, Indiana Pacers