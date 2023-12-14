UPDATE: The NBA confirmed Wojnarowski’s report, saying that Green “will be required to meet certain league and team conditions before he returns to play.”

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/MUyW5ygJsb — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) December 14, 2023

EARLIER: For the second time this season, the NBA has handed down a lengthy suspension to Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green. In the aftermath of his ejection for swinging his arm and hitting Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic on Tuesday night, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that Green is going to face an indefinite suspension.

ESPN Sources: The NBA is suspending Golden State’s Draymond Green indefinitely. pic.twitter.com/CNaIXavM0C — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 14, 2023

Tuesday’s incident occurred in the third quarter of the game, with Green catching Nurkic in the face and earning a Flagrant 2. He made it a point to apologize in his postgame press conference, although Nurkic told the media that he believes Green “needs help.” The Suns would go on to win the game, 119-116.

The incident came less than a month after the NBA gave Green a 5-game suspension for his role in a fight between the Warriors and the Minnesota Timberwolves. After some shoving between Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels, Rudy Gobert came in and attempted to pull them apart. Green responded to this by putting Gobert in a sleeper hold while pulling him away from the fracas.

Tuesday’s game against the Suns was the sixth since Green returned from that suspension. Green has appeared in 15 games this season for the Warriors, averaging 9.7 points, 5.8 assists, and 5.5 rebounds in 25.1 minutes per game.