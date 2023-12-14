draymond green
Getty Image
DimeMag

Report: The NBA Will Indefinitely Suspend Draymond Green

UPDATE: The NBA confirmed Wojnarowski’s report, saying that Green “will be required to meet certain league and team conditions before he returns to play.”

EARLIER: For the second time this season, the NBA has handed down a lengthy suspension to Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green. In the aftermath of his ejection for swinging his arm and hitting Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic on Tuesday night, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that Green is going to face an indefinite suspension.

Tuesday’s incident occurred in the third quarter of the game, with Green catching Nurkic in the face and earning a Flagrant 2. He made it a point to apologize in his postgame press conference, although Nurkic told the media that he believes Green “needs help.” The Suns would go on to win the game, 119-116.

The incident came less than a month after the NBA gave Green a 5-game suspension for his role in a fight between the Warriors and the Minnesota Timberwolves. After some shoving between Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels, Rudy Gobert came in and attempted to pull them apart. Green responded to this by putting Gobert in a sleeper hold while pulling him away from the fracas.

Tuesday’s game against the Suns was the sixth since Green returned from that suspension. Green has appeared in 15 games this season for the Warriors, averaging 9.7 points, 5.8 assists, and 5.5 rebounds in 25.1 minutes per game.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Songs Of 2023
by: Uproxx authors and
The Best New Hip Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Pop Albums Of 2023
by: Uproxx authors and
×