NBA Ink: Portland Trail Blazers Rookie Will Barton Breaks down His Tattoos

Damian Lillard isn’t the only Trail Blazers rookie to have his own video series. Three installments of Baltimore native and former Memphis standout Will Barton‘s “All or Nothing” were released yesterday and take viewers into Barton’s neighborhood on draft day in June.

After hearing about his friends and family’s effect on his life in the first, and draft predictions in the second “Will the Thrill” literally walks us through his neighborhood and talks about two of his tattoos in this video, his “WB” and “Where There’s A Will There’s A Way.” They come at the back half of the video, spending the first half taking about his family. Also, here’s fair warning that he’s got a thick Baltimore accent.

“All or Nothing” doesn’t have the production value of “License to Lillard,” but if you’re looking for a portrait of a player on the verge of his NBA dream, both give you the same inside look at each guy in his surroundings.

H/t Casey Holdahl

