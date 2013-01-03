NBA Insider Says Minnesota Should Trade Kevin Love Right Now

From the weird injuries to his awful shooting numbers to the reports of his unhappiness to even Minnesota’s slow start, this year must be trying Kevin Love‘s patience. Coming off his best season, as well as his experience at the summer Olympics, pundits picked Love to lead the T’Wolves to one of the best records in the West while building on last season’s averages of 26 points and 13.3 rebounds a night. Yet the grizzled All-Star is shooting just 35 percent through 17 games, and Minnesota is sitting at .500, a lottery team if the playoffs began today.
Most of that can be attributed to injuries – no team has dealt with more – and attention – Love surprised some with his all-around offensive game last year… not so much anymore. But earlier this season, it was the power forward himself who brought up his qualms with management, asking rhetorically if his team had any plan for the future. This isn’t anything new – Love put the pressure on David Kahn to make moves this summer, saying he’s sick of not making the playoffs.
The Love-to-L.A. rumors started long ago, and while we heard about possible Kevin Love/Pau Gasol trade scenarios in the past, no reports indicate Love wants to be in Los Angeles. Taking him at his word, he just wants to win, and if that can happen in Minnesota, great. If not…
ESPN’s Chad Ford was asked during a Wednesday chat about Love’s current situation in Minnesota, and whether he thinks the team will trade him. He responded by writing:
“Probably not. He’s so good, the Wolves want to make a major splash in the playoffs and they couldn’t get equal value in return. However, it’s probably in their best interest to trade him now. He wants out and will likely bolt the team when he can opt out of his contract. The longer the Wolves wait, the harder it is for them to get value in return. That’s been proven over and over again in the NBA.”
From Love’s vantage point, you can feel his anxiety. His contemporaries – Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, Blake Griffin, James Harden, etc. – are all playing on title contenders or at least teams that look like future playoff squads. Meanwhile, Love is stuck with a general manager who became his own punchline over the years, for a franchise that let its last star power forward (Kevin Garnett) flutter in mediocrity for over a decade. When the topic turned to rings and deep playoff runs with the guys on Team USA this summer, Love was silent. He wants to join that conversation.
But now after a slow start, even Utah’s Derrick Favors is calling Love out, saying he’s overrated and not much different from every other stretch four in the league. So Minnesota’s best player is taking a proactive approach: pushing his career down the right path before he gets stuck in a bad situation that ultimately helps define his time in the NBA.
As DeMarcus Cousins and the Kings bump heads on the future of Sacramento, it’s looking like we have a similar situation developing in Minnesota. Love wants to win with the Wolves, and he’s not afraid to speak out, which leaves the ball in management’s hands.
Should the Wolves move their best player?
PLEASE, PLEASE trade him to LA, you can have ANY player on the team for him, ANY ONE….
i love the idea.. love for lakers!
Of course Love should be traded to the Lakers. I mean that would SOLVE ALL THEIR PROBLEMS wouldn’t it? I mean it’s clear that the T-Wolves should want Gasol, who’s yearly salary is higher than Loves and he’s like 10yrs older than Love. And of course this would be the trade to put the Lakers over the top. Sure they stole Steve Nash and that was supposed to do it. Then of course Dwight came and that was all she wrote as he would make them instant champs. Then Mike D’Antoni came and was to have them scoring 200ppg. But it’s clear that they need to add yet another all-star to take them to the next level.
I seriously hate Lakers fans and the media that support this BS. It’s almost as if the world will end if the LAkers and Celtics aren’t contenders. And the NBA will do whatever they have to do to make sure it’s possible those teams will win.
And the hatin’ ‘gorilla is back. And i couldn’t agree more with you.
How is it that a player signs a MASSIVE F-OFF contract and then calls out management for not winning?!?!
Love needs to get his sorry a$$ back in the gym, find form on his shot, MAKE HIS TEAMMATES BETTER, and quit bitching about winning.
You can’t sap all the salary cap space and then complain the players around you aren’t good enough. Take less money, if you want management to pay for better players.