7 Of The NBA’s Freshest Fashion Instagram Posts

From Jordan‘s sneakers to Iverson‘s tattoos , NBA players have long had an influence that reaches far beyond the court… and today, the league’s fashion focus is climbing to new heights. With resources like Twitter and Instagram, many players are captivated by a quest to promote the latest trend. This obsession with social media, in conjunction with a mass hipster movement and David Stern’s implementation of the dress code, has resulted in a fair bit of questionable dressing.

How many of the fishing lures from Russell Westbrook‘s shirt have actually caught on, though? You see, it’s ultimately up to you to decide… and for this reason we ask you, what’s really hot in the streets?

*** *** ***

Who: DeMarcus Cousins

What: Vintage “Hot Boys T-Shirt” & Jordan 12 “Taxi”

Where: Instagram

When: four days ago

What I Think: DMC been rocking a lot of vintage hip-hop gear lately and it goes without saying, if he didn’t hoop he would try his hand at the rap game. Sporting vintage gear that give props to rap legends to hanging with Drake, it’s clear what Boogie’s second love is. Rocking the Jordan 12s, DeMarcus continues to build the recognition of being one of the best dressed in the game.