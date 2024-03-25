According to a report by ESPN, a member of the Toronto Raptors is coming under fire due to strange activities on prop bets. The report indicates that Jontay Porter, a two-way frontcourt player and the younger brother of Denver Nuggets standout Michael Porter Jr., put up performances on Jan. 26 and March 20 that are under scrutiny.

On both of those nights, DraftKings Sportsbooks reported that prop bets involving Porter were extremely lucrative for bettors. With the game on Jan. 26, it was specifically Porter’s over/under on made threes — it was set at 0.5, and he did not attempt a single shot from deep in four minutes of work before he left the game due to the aggravation of an eye injury. On March 20, Porter had no points and two rebounds before leaving the game due to an illness, which meant the under hit on 7.5 points and 5.5 rebounds.

While the initial game featured the top prop bet of the night for bettors, Porter’s performance in the second game made more money for bettors than anything else in the league on that evening, per ESPN.

Porter went undrafted in 2019 after attending the University of Missouri. He’s bounced around so far in his NBA career between the league and the G League, but this season, he’s carved out a role as a rotation player for the Raptors. In 26 games this year, Porter has averaged 4.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.8 blocks in 13.8 minutes a night.