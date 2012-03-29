NBA Is Selling Shirts With Players’ Twitter Handles Instead Of Names

And some of y’all didn’t believe us the last few years when we said Twitter was taking over. Now, NBA.com is selling team t-shirts with the Twitter handles of players in replace of their last names. The new line – called “Has Handle” – features Blake Griffin, Kevin Durant, Dwyane Wade, Chris Paul, Carmelo Anthony and Jeremy Lin, which is funny because most of those guys probably wouldn’t make my list of the NBA’s best Twitter personalities. Where is Tony Allen? That’s my only question.

Anyways, this is still really cool, and features some of the biggest and most popular players in the NBA. It’ll definitely continue to turn these guys into Internet/Twitter beasts.

H/T NESN

Would you buy one of these?

